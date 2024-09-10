Rust on illumos

With the recent Rust in Linux events in the last couple of days, it’s a good time to write up Rust in illumos. Both to spread the word a bit and also to set expectations for both sides (Rust and illumos/OpenIndiana devs) what is currently possible and what work would need to be invested to make things smooth. And also to let the Rust community know about what illumos people were talking about. What most of the talk currently is about, are the technical details. But we must not leave the social aspects out of it. Software distributions are not made by lone walkers but by groups of people. Bringing in a new language means facilitating change. And that means there are more topics to discuss than just API design. We are talking about impacts on the whole software lifecycle. ↫ Till Wegmüller (Toasty)

I try to steer clear of all the Rust-related drama, mostly because it’s outside of my wheelhouse, but also because I don’t think anything I can highlight here will help anyone get anywhere or solve anything. In this particular case, there’s no drama, and it’s just a good ol’ discussion about what Rust as a programming language can contribute to the illumos community and code.

I can’t program so here my useful contributions end.