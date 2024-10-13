A Google breakup is on the table, say DOJ lawyers

Next up in my backlog of news to cover: the US Department of Justice’s proposed remedies for Google’s monopolistic abuse.
Now that Judge Amit Mehta has found Google is a monopolist, lawyers for the Department of Justice have begun proposing solutions to correct the company’s illegal behavior and restore competition to the market for search engines. In a new 32-page filing (included below), they said they are considering both “behavioral and structural remedies.“
That covers everything from applying a consent decree to keep an eye on the company’s behavior to forcing it to sell off parts of its business, such as Chrome, Android, or Google Play.↫ Richard Lawler at The Verge
While I think it would be a great idea to break Google up, such an action taken in a vacuum seems to be rather pointless. Say Google is forced to spin off Android into a separate company – how is that relatively small Android, Inc. going to compete with the behemoth that is Apple and its iOS to which such restrictions do not apply? How is Chrome Ltd. going to survive Microsoft’s continued attempts at forcing Edge down our collective throats? Being a dedicated browser maker is working out great for Firefox, right?
This is the problem with piecemeal, retroactive measures to try and “correct” a market position that you have known for years is being abused – sure, this would knock Google down a peg, but other, even larger megacorporations like Apple or Microsoft will be the ones to benefit most, not any possible new companies or startups. This is exactly why a market-wide, equally-applied set of rules and regulations, like the European Union’s Digital Markets Act, is a far better and more sustainable approach.
Unless similar remedies are applied to Google’s massive competitors, these Google-specific remedies will most likely only make things worse, not better, for the American consumer.
When at&t was broken up, it was an easy action to take. Multiple regional phone companies were created to replace the monolith giant. People benefited from the new competition with new long distance carriers lowering the cost of calling outside your state. What a long time ago that was. Goggle today likely won’t be so logically broken up. How does one break up a worldwide company? Doing it by division will be pointless. Only the advertising segments need to be addressed and split up in a way that prevents them from reagglomerating in the near future. Any ideas?
They couldn’t break up Microsoft, so who thinks they can break up Google?
Pathetic.
> how is that relatively small Android, Inc
Because, of course, no software company has ever become big by charging manufacturers for the os.
I don’t see how a paid Android OS will make any dent. Practically all larger phone manufacturers can fork the last AOSP and build from there and not be beholden to the new “Android Inc.”. Or switch to a home grown platform altogether. People in the street don’t buy an Android phone, they buy a Samsung Galaxy, a “Nokia”, a One Plus, etc.
It would only work if the Google services also move to “Android Inc.” and then we have a new defacto monopoly from the get go. The value in Android isn’t so much the OS, as it is in the Google services Like Play, Wallet, Maps, Photos, etc. Bar that, Android becomes just another OS that has to fight against others.
Whatever is left of Alphabet, the part that manages the services will most probably want to port them to as many platforms as possible. If Android the phone OS is separate from this, they will just be one of many. Or soon gone and replaced by whatever the different phone manufacturers cook up for themselves.
Easiest way is to rip-out infrastructure (indexer, gmail & cloud) and make it sell spied info to all interested third-parties. Ads would stay with front-end services.
This feels like a case of be careful what you wish for.
Say gmail gets spun off. New Gmail needs a revenue stream. So your once free email now costs £10 per month. What choice do you have? Move your decade old email and all the associated single sign-on and logins that use it…? It will be very annoying, but doable.
With android this same £10 per month is less avoidable. As the only alternative is to pay a kings ransom for an Apple iPhone. It would be similar to when we had to pay for blackberry email.
And let’s not forget you don’t Own any of these software services. So you’d have no recourse if this applied, even if it’s retrospective.
Break up Apple as well! Why should Apple get to bundle Safari (Firefox on iOS has to use the same Safari rendering under the hood), Apple Music, Apple News, Apple Maps, etc. when Microsoft couldn’t bundle IE into the OS? We have allowed way too many monopolies to linger for too long. The FTC sat on their hands for 30 years because some economists said that “monopolies are good for consumers” when they are demonstrably not. As a result, they have become commonplace, allowing the enshittification cycle in the first place.
Take Chrome away from them. Make Chromium become a nonprofit and no google members on the board. Make them support operating systems that google hasn’t blessed.
Take gmail away too. Make that it’s own entity.
These two actions take away their duopoly on email and near monopoly on browsers. They wouldn’t control the web anymore.
Good! I know this will alter the landscape in ways that might not be great at first, and I think it’s worth that risk. Effective trust busting has to start somewhere, and IMO it will be useful to set a precedent for it being done at all. I’d say the same if the target were Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, or any other such bloated company.
I’d be very fine paying 100-200 EUR for a new mobile OS every few years, knowing that the developer would have all the incentives to support the broadest possible base instead of forced obsolescence.
I’d also be very fine paying 10-15 EUR per month for my email (which I self-host nowadays), knowing that the provider is forbidden by law to profit on my data.
I’d also be very fine paying 300-400 EUR every 4-5 years for a new version of Windows/Mac/whateverOS, knowing that the manufacturer must make a profit on the OS itself, and is forbidden of selling my data and must preserve my privacy.
I still remember buying, I think it was Flight Simulator 2000 or 2002…
Supported on Windows 95, 98, Me, NT, 2000 and XP.
Or, gah, my 3 years old postscript printer works with my HP 712 running nextstep 3.3!!!! Including color and duplex printing!
How about that?
If we would stop getting everything “for free”, we would be surely forcing manufacturers to keep supporting their products for longer and giving mother Earth a bit of love as we go with it.
(typing on a January 1987 model M keyboard)
They didn’t break up Microsoft, a far more dangerous monopoly in the world today. In fact, they did very very little. So, it runs fully amok today expanding in new and better ways of ensuring their monopoly can never be displaced.
Just saying.