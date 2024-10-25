What can Windows 10 users do once support ends in October 2025?

There’s a date looming on the horizon for the vast majority of Windows users. While Windows 11 has been out for a long time now, most Windows users are using Windows 10 – about 63% – while Windows 11 is used by only about 33% of Windows users. In October 2025, however, support for Windows 10 will end, leaving two-thirds of Windows users without the kind of updates they need to keep their system secure and running smoothly. Considering Microsoft is in a lot of hot water over its security practices once again lately, this must be a major headache for the company.

The core of the problem is that Windows 11 has a number of very strict hardware requirements that are mostly entirely arbitrary, and make it impossible for huge swaths of Windows 10 users to upgrade to Windows 11 even if they wanted to. And that is a problem in and of itself too: people don’t seem to like Windows 11 very much, and definitely prefer to stick to Windows 10 even if they can upgrade. It’s going to be quite difficult for Microsoft to convince those people to upgrade, which likely won’t happen until these people buy a new machine, which in turn in something that just isn’t necessary as often as it used to be.

That first group of users – the ones who want to upgrade, but can’t – do have unofficial options, a collection of hacks to jank Windows 11 into installing on unsupported hardware. This comes with a number of warnings from Microsoft, so you may wonder how much of a valid option this really is. Ars Technica has been running Windows 11 on some unsupported machines for a while, and concludes that while it’s problem-free in day-to-day use, there’s a big caveat you won’t notice until it’s time for a feature update. These won’t install without going through the same hacks you needed to use when you first installed Windows 11 and manually downloading the update in question.

This essentially means you’ll need to repeat the steps for doing a new unsupported Windows 11 install every time you want to upgrade. As we detail in our guide, that’s relatively simple if your PC has Secure Boot and a TPM but doesn’t have a supported processor. Make a simple registry tweak, download the Installation Assistant or an ISO file to run Setup from, and the Windows 11 installer will let you off with a warning and then proceed normally, leaving your files and apps in place. Without Secure Boot or a TPM, though, installing these upgrades in place is more difficult. Trying to run an upgrade install from within Windows just means the system will yell at you about the things your PC is missing. Booting from a USB drive that has been doctored to overlook the requirements will help you do a clean install, but it will delete all your existing files and apps. ↫ Andrew Cunningham at Ars Technica

The only way around this that may work is yet another hack, which tricks the update into thinking it’s installing Windows Server, which seems to have less strict requirements. This way, you may be able to perform an upgrade from one Windows 11 version to the next without losing all your data and requiring a fresh installation. It’s one hell of a hack that no sane person should have to resort to, but it looks like it might be an inevitability for many.

October 2025 is going to be a slaughter for Windows users, and as such, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Microsoft postponing this date considerably to give the two-thirds of Windows users more time to move to Windows 11 through their regular hardware replacements cycles. I simply can’t imagine Microsoft leaving the vast majority of its Windows users completely unprotected.

Spare a thought for our Windows 10-using friends. They’re going to need it.