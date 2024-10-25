What can Windows 10 users do once support ends in October 2025?

There’s a date looming on the horizon for the vast majority of Windows users. While Windows 11 has been out for a long time now, most Windows users are using Windows 10 – about 63% – while Windows 11 is used by only about 33% of Windows users. In October 2025, however, support for Windows 10 will end, leaving two-thirds of Windows users without the kind of updates they need to keep their system secure and running smoothly. Considering Microsoft is in a lot of hot water over its security practices once again lately, this must be a major headache for the company.
The core of the problem is that Windows 11 has a number of very strict hardware requirements that are mostly entirely arbitrary, and make it impossible for huge swaths of Windows 10 users to upgrade to Windows 11 even if they wanted to. And that is a problem in and of itself too: people don’t seem to like Windows 11 very much, and definitely prefer to stick to Windows 10 even if they can upgrade. It’s going to be quite difficult for Microsoft to convince those people to upgrade, which likely won’t happen until these people buy a new machine, which in turn in something that just isn’t necessary as often as it used to be.
That first group of users – the ones who want to upgrade, but can’t – do have unofficial options, a collection of hacks to jank Windows 11 into installing on unsupported hardware. This comes with a number of warnings from Microsoft, so you may wonder how much of a valid option this really is. Ars Technica has been running Windows 11 on some unsupported machines for a while, and concludes that while it’s problem-free in day-to-day use, there’s a big caveat you won’t notice until it’s time for a feature update. These won’t install without going through the same hacks you needed to use when you first installed Windows 11 and manually downloading the update in question.
This essentially means you’ll need to repeat the steps for doing a new unsupported Windows 11 install every time you want to upgrade. As we detail in our guide, that’s relatively simple if your PC has Secure Boot and a TPM but doesn’t have a supported processor. Make a simple registry tweak, download the Installation Assistant or an ISO file to run Setup from, and the Windows 11 installer will let you off with a warning and then proceed normally, leaving your files and apps in place.
Without Secure Boot or a TPM, though, installing these upgrades in place is more difficult. Trying to run an upgrade install from within Windows just means the system will yell at you about the things your PC is missing. Booting from a USB drive that has been doctored to overlook the requirements will help you do a clean install, but it will delete all your existing files and apps.↫ Andrew Cunningham at Ars Technica
The only way around this that may work is yet another hack, which tricks the update into thinking it’s installing Windows Server, which seems to have less strict requirements. This way, you may be able to perform an upgrade from one Windows 11 version to the next without losing all your data and requiring a fresh installation. It’s one hell of a hack that no sane person should have to resort to, but it looks like it might be an inevitability for many.
October 2025 is going to be a slaughter for Windows users, and as such, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Microsoft postponing this date considerably to give the two-thirds of Windows users more time to move to Windows 11 through their regular hardware replacements cycles. I simply can’t imagine Microsoft leaving the vast majority of its Windows users completely unprotected.
Spare a thought for our Windows 10-using friends. They’re going to need it.
Whenever i have to use a windows install, i make sure to turn TPM off so i do not get winows 11 installed by misstake. It is just an awful product.
Either suck up the monetary cost, pain of retraining and cost of privacy loss to upgrade to Windows 11, or switch OS to Linux/*BSD or MacOS and eat that cost.
There’s no “easy/cheap solution” and it’s not in Microsoft’s interest to create one.
If you’re an enterprise and you haven’t made an effort to figure out the cost/benefit of switching, shame on you. You need to manage your costs and if you are not looking for alternatives to greedy Microsoft then you are not taking care of business.
If you are an individual who values privacy, lower cost, better performance and freedom, then you are either already switched or are ready to do that. If you haven’t made such plans, then you are not that kind of individual.
If you are a “gamer” who HAS to have Windows, either switch to Linux-compatible games or run Windows in a VM you can sacrifice if it gets pwned..
It’s indeed interesting, on how two thirds of Windows users doesn’t want to use the latest Windows version. On top of that a lot of hardware is unsupported and hence won’t ever run Windows 11. So what will likely happen is nothing much. That is Windows 10 users will continue to use Windows 10 for years to come, Microsoft will likely be forced to provide security oriented patches for years to come. As otherwise Microsoft would face bad reputation, due to all the security issues starting to emerge. Considering Windows is already on a rather bad reputation in this regards, that would be too much. So i expect security patches for Widows 10 to be available by Microsoft for at least 5 more years.
Geck,
Almost all of that hardware actually can actually run windows 11, it’s just not officially supported.
Microsoft have long struggled to get users to upgrade and now it seems there are more antifeatures than ever. I wouldn’t be surprised to see more forced upgrades at win 10 EOL like they pulled with win 7 & 8 to win 10, but the lack of official hardware support adds a new twist and I don’t know how microsoft intend to handle it. I think that strategically microsoft may be playing a poker game: encourage as many users to buy new computers and pay for new OEM licenses…the “we won’t support old computers” may be a bluff that won’t be revealed until next year. They might end up offering official support on older hardware to increase market share. If they got rid of the anti-features, more people might actually want win 11 and even pay for that, but this would be at odds with their OS enshitification strategy. :-/
To be fair, many security incidents are actually 3rd party software rather than vulnerabilities caused by microsoft themselves. Crowdstrike is a prime example of this affecting both windows and linux. What do you think the solution should be when there are problems in 3rd party code? Should operating system developers block owners from using 3rd party tools & modifications?
If you buy a car, and have a mechanic install a 3rd party component that goes on to fail, do you then blame the car’s manufacturer? Should you be allowed to install 3rd party components? IMHO this is the same sort of thing.
I think the secret sauce for Microsoft here is their push to the cloud. Original idea was to pitch that idea to OnLive, a now defunct gaming and virtualization company. I believe that Microsoft wants workstations, (ie their OS) to be hosted, not on your Hardware. From Windows 7 up to 11, Microsoft has pushed your Microsoft ID to be incorporated into the install process and Onedrive as default storage. Not your local media. We all know the woes of Cloud EULAs, security, or lack there of, etc. But since the future of general computing is dominated by Apple and Google, PCs are taking a backseat, to the niche market(ie gaming) and enterprise. I believe enterprises would be taken care of easily through their licensing and support. As to everyon else, imaging us all going full circle back to dumb terminals, paying recurring fees to Microsoft just to function, while your IP, data, etc. would be their property.
spiderdroid,
Apple and Google control mobile certainly. But IMHO mobile devices are terrible for “general computing”, Windows is still the dominant player in that market with MacOS and ChromeOS battling for distant second.
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2021/02/the-worlds-second-most-popular-desktop-operating-system-isnt-macos-anymore/
I feel like linux has become very usable too, but “normal” people are really hesitant to change what they are most comfortable with. It’s easiest to keep using what you’ve always used especially for those already invested in software. Microsoft’s biggest threat might be themselves adding too many incentives for users to justify leaving. This seems obvious, but so far it hasn’t dissuaded microsoft from making versions of windows incrementally worse for users who just want a good local operating system 🙁