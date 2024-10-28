TDE R14.1.3 released, and KDE developers hold impromptu TDE installfest at Akademy 2024

The Trinity Desktop Environment, a fork of the last release in the KDE 3.x series, has just released their latest version, R14.1.3. Despite its rather small version number change, it contains some very welcome new features.

TDE started the process of integrating the XDG Desktop Portal API, which will bring a lot of welcome integration with applications from the wider ecosystem. There’s also a brand new touchpad settings module, which was something I was sorely missing when I tried out TDE a few months ago. Furthermore, there’s of course a ton of bugfixes and improvements, but also things like support for tiling windows, some new theme and colour scheme options, and a lot more.

Not too long ago, when KDE’s Akademy 2024 took place, a really fun impromptu event happened. A number of KDE developers got together – I think in a restaurant or coffee place – and ended up organising an unplanned TDE installation party. Several photos floated around Mastodon of KDE developers using TDE, and after a few fun interactions between KDE and TDE developers on Mastodon, TDE developers ended up being invited to next year’s Akademy. We’ll have to wait and see if the schedules line up, but if any of this can lead to both projects benefiting from some jolly cooperation, it can only be seen as a good thing.

Regardless, TDE is an excellent project with a very clear goal, and they’re making steady progress all the time. It’s not a fast-paced environment chasing the latest and greatest technologies, but instead builds upon a solid foundation, bringing it into modern world where it makes sense. If you like KDE 3.x, TDE is going to be perfect for you.