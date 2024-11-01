Microsoft just delayed Recall again

Another day, another Windows Recall problem. Microsoft is delaying the feature yet again, this time from October to December.
“We are committed to delivering a secure and trusted experience with Recall. To ensure we deliver on these important updates, we’re taking additional time to refine the experience before previewing it with Windows Insiders,” says Brandon LeBlanc, senior product manager of Windows, in a statement to The Verge. “Originally planned for October, Recall will now be available for preview with Windows Insiders on Copilot Plus PCs by December.”↫ Tom Warren at The Verge
Making Recall secure, opt-in, and uninstallable is apparently taking more time than the company originally planned. When security, opt-in, and uninstallable are not keywords during your design and implementation process for new features, this is the ungodly mess that you end up with. This could’ve all been prevented if Microsoft wasn’t high on its own “AI” supply.
And yet Microsoft claims their top priority since 2023 (SFI) is to at least ship new product to be considered secure by design and by default, as fixing legacy in such way is most of the times mission impossible. And then they develop and push Recall in a way that goes against everything that SFI stands for. It was only due to backslash from general public that forced Microsoft to reconsider most of it. Internal initiatives safe to say non existent and having no real effect.
I think most people just want it to be delayed indefinitely. And others would say: it’s a good thing for alternative operating systems, because it could lower MS’s desktop share.