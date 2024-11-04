Moving a game project from C to the Odin language

Some months ago, I got really fed up with C.

Like, I don’t hate C. Hating programming languages is silly. But it was way too much effort to do simple things like lists/hashmaps and other simple data structures and such.

I decided to try this language called Odin, which is one of these “Better C” languages. And I ended up liking it so much that I moved my game Artificial Rage from C to Odin. Since Odin has support for Raylib too (like everything really), it was very easy to move things around.

Here’s how it all went.. Well, what I remember the very least.