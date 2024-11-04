Moving a game project from C to the Odin language

Some months ago, I got really fed up with C.
Like, I don’t hate C. Hating programming languages is silly. But it was way too much effort to do simple things like lists/hashmaps and other simple data structures and such.
I decided to try this language called Odin, which is one of these “Better C” languages. And I ended up liking it so much that I moved my game Artificial Rage from C to Odin. Since Odin has support for Raylib too (like everything really), it was very easy to move things around.
Here’s how it all went.. Well, what I remember the very least.↫ Akseli Lahtinen
You programmers might’ve thought you escaped the wrath of Monday on OSNews, but after putting the IT administrators to work in my previous post, it’s now time for you to get to work. If you have a C codebase and want to move it to something else, in this case Odin, Lahtinen’s article will send you on your way. As someone who barely knows how to write HTML, it’s difficult for me to say anything meaningful about the technical details, but I feel like there’s a lot of useful, first-hand info here.
I have not used Odin, but the syntax looks pascal-like. I’m guessing the author never used pascal derivatives before.
Here here! C headers are one of C’s worst traits… More modern languages like java/C#/etc save so much time by eliminating the need to duplicate function prototypes across files. While an IDE might help a bit, it’s busywork that thankfully doesn’t have to be done in other languages.
I feel the same way. Some IDEs offer this as a feature, but sometimes it’s nice to use languages that just works without needing a crutch.
Hmm, I don’t like that. I seem to recall that units in pascal could call on each other, although I may be misremembering things. Anyone have a fresher memory of it?
That said, C’s dependency requirements suck as well. It just so happen that C has a single context and you can include as many files as you want into it, but the ordered dependencies make is extremely cumbersome. Even after using it for decades, I hate that it’s still a problem. Also if you want to use inline function optimizations you actually have to move the function’s implementation between header and source files, ugh. This split is one of the first things all new languages aim to fix.
I’ve gotten quite proficient at working with C strings as character arrays, but I’d agree that strings are important enough to have language abstractions for them. The lack of native & secure strings is undoubtedly responsible for countless memory errors in C software throughout the years.
Interesting, this isn’t something I’ve used before. I don’t actually mind explicit frees. It makes the code clearer, but it’s unforgivable that we’re still using languages & compilers that can’t automatically verify correctness. 🙁
I agree with most of these shortcoming of C. I’m glad the author found happiness with Odin. I’d highly recommend Dlang for all the same reasons, with a syntax that is closer to C.
I don’t know, I can’t wrap my head around why odin was created. It just doesn’t seem to solve a real problem that isn’t solved by any one of the other c like languages, other than “different syntax”. Maybe I need to spend more time looking at it, but it doesn’t immediately seem to promise me anything useful for existing or new projects.
After looking at it a little more the answer in a large part might just be: It was created by someone in the game industry that understands what’s needed in games and has ensured that the necessary libraries are present. Neat, maybe it could cross over into not game development systems programing if it gets used there enough. Its important for a young language to have a niche to develop in and catch on. The most important factor in using a language is its popularity. You use what other people use and the trails have been blazed, ides written, other devs trained up on, security holes patched, golden paths identified, etc.