Moving a game project from C to the Odin language

Some months ago, I got really fed up with C.

Like, I don’t hate C. Hating programming languages is silly. But it was way too much effort to do simple things like lists/hashmaps and other simple data structures and such.

I decided to try this language called Odin, which is one of these “Better C” languages. And I ended up liking it so much that I moved my game Artificial Rage from C to Odin. Since Odin has support for Raylib too (like everything really), it was very easy to move things around.

Here’s how it all went.. Well, what I remember the very least.

↫ Akseli Lahtinen

You programmers might’ve thought you escaped the wrath of Monday on OSNews, but after putting the IT administrators to work in my previous post, it’s now time for you to get to work. If you have a C codebase and want to move it to something else, in this case Odin, Lahtinen’s article will send you on your way. As someone who barely knows how to write HTML, it’s difficult for me to say anything meaningful about the technical details, but I feel like there’s a lot of useful, first-hand info here.

  1. 2024-11-04 10:51 am
    Alfman verbose=1

    I have not used Odin, but the syntax looks pascal-like. I’m guessing the author never used pascal derivatives before.

    When it comes to removing unnecessary cruft, one of the biggest things that made me happy was lack of header files.

    I have ADHD. It’s my excuse for having bad memory. When working with C, I often forgot to edit either the header file or the source file and then I was wondering why something fails to compile or otherwise acts weird… Juggling two files for one “programmatic unit” is stupid. I hate it.

    Here here! C headers are one of C’s worst traits… More modern languages like java/C#/etc save so much time by eliminating the need to duplicate function prototypes across files. While an IDE might help a bit, it’s busywork that thankfully doesn’t have to be done in other languages.

    I’ve never enjoyed writing CMake files. I appreciate CMake, but I don’t want to write the build systems. I just don’t like setting up build systems in general, when I want to hack on a game on my limited time.

    I feel the same way. Some IDEs offer this as a feature, but sometimes it’s nice to use languages that just works without needing a crutch.

    However, one caveat is that Odin really doesn’t like cyclic dependencies. In C you could get away with having two files that import each other.

    Hmm, I don’t like that. I seem to recall that units in pascal could call on each other, although I may be misremembering things. Anyone have a fresher memory of it?

    Honestly everything relied on each other. Remove one block, something breaks. In C it was way too easy to have these weird dependencies, and I am glad Odin basically told me to have some discipline and do things properly.

    That said, C’s dependency requirements suck as well. It just so happen that C has a single context and you can include as many files as you want into it, but the ordered dependencies make is extremely cumbersome. Even after using it for decades, I hate that it’s still a problem. Also if you want to use inline function optimizations you actually have to move the function’s implementation between header and source files, ugh. This split is one of the first things all new languages aim to fix.

    In C this is misery. Anyone who has done string handling in C knows this. It’s absolutely insane how a language in the year [CURRENTYEAR] has no proper string handling.

    I’ve gotten quite proficient at working with C strings as character arrays, but I’d agree that strings are important enough to have language abstractions for them. The lack of native & secure strings is undoubtedly responsible for countless memory errors in C software throughout the years.

    Defer is also a beautiful thing. Like I said, due to my ADHD I have trouble remembering things. So I often malloc, but rarely free. And this makes computers sad.

    Interesting, this isn’t something I’ve used before. I don’t actually mind explicit frees. It makes the code clearer, but it’s unforgivable that we’re still using languages & compilers that can’t automatically verify correctness. 🙁

    There’s so much mental overhead in C. Odin takes that mental overhead away mostly and just lets you concentrate on the problem. And it’s so much more effortless to write too!

    I really recommend giving Odin a try, especially if you’re tired with C. It’s really fun language that helps you a lot when it comes to writing systems, and thanks to all the vendored packages it’s really good for gamedev.

    I agree with most of these shortcoming of C. I’m glad the author found happiness with Odin. I’d highly recommend Dlang for all the same reasons, with a syntax that is closer to C.

    https://dlang.org/

  2. 2024-11-04 11:05 am
    Bill Shooter of Bul Platinum Prime Supporter

    I don’t know, I can’t wrap my head around why odin was created. It just doesn’t seem to solve a real problem that isn’t solved by any one of the other c like languages, other than “different syntax”. Maybe I need to spend more time looking at it, but it doesn’t immediately seem to promise me anything useful for existing or new projects.

    • 2024-11-04 11:36 am
      Bill Shooter of Bul Platinum Prime Supporter

      After looking at it a little more the answer in a large part might just be: It was created by someone in the game industry that understands what’s needed in games and has ensured that the necessary libraries are present. Neat, maybe it could cross over into not game development systems programing if it gets used there enough. Its important for a young language to have a niche to develop in and catch on. The most important factor in using a language is its popularity. You use what other people use and the trails have been blazed, ides written, other devs trained up on, security holes patched, golden paths identified, etc.

