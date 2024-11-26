Mozilla begs courts to allow Google search deal for Firefox to continue

The moment a lot of us has been fearing may be soon upon us. Among the various remedies proposed by the United States Department of Justice to address Google’s monopoly abuse, there’s also banning Google from spending money to become the default search engine on other devices, platforms, or applications.
“We strongly urge the Court to consider remedies that improve search competition without harming independent browsers and browser engines,” a Mozilla spokesperson tells PCMag.
Mozilla points to a key but less eye-catching proposal from the DOJ to regulate Google’s search business, which a judge ruled as a monopoly in August. In their recommendations, federal prosecutors urged the court to ban Google from offering “something of value” to third-party companies to make Google the default search engine over their software or devices.↫ Michael Kan at PC Mag
Obviously Mozilla is urging the courts to reconsider this remedy, because it would instantly cut more than 80% of Mozilla’s revenue. As I’ve been saying for years now, the reason Firefox seems to be getting worse is because of Mozilla is desperately trying to find other sources of revenue, and they seem to think advertising is their best bet – even going so far as working together with Facebook. Imagine how much more invasive and user-hostile these attempts are going to get if Mozilla suddenly loses 80% of its revenue?
For so, so many years now I’ve been warning everyone about just how fragile the future of Firefox was, and every one of my worries and predictions have become reality. If Mozilla now loses 80% of its funding, which platform Firefox officially supports do you think will feel the sting of inevitable budget cuts, scope reductions, and even more layoffs first? The future of especially Firefox on Linux is hanging by a thread, and with everyone lulled into a false sense of complacency by Chrome and its many shady skins, nobody in the Linux community seems to have done anything to prepare for this near inevitability.
With no proper, fully-featured replacements in the works, Linux distributions, especially ones with strict open source requirements, will most likely be forced to ship with de-Googled Chromium variants by default once Firefox becomes incompatible with such requirements. And no matter how much you take Google out of Chromium, it’s still effectively a Google product, leaving most Linux users entirely at the whim of big tech for the most important application they have.
We’re about to enter a very, very messy time for browsing on Linux.
I have said many times, the pure numbers Mozilla bring in mask the reality.
One year of revenue would fund their current development teams for 20 years.
Instead, they Choose to spend that on buying up companies and attempting other buisness sectors.
Mozilla are not a browser company. Let them fall, open source can pick up the carcass or move it’s attention to Ladybird / Servo.
Who knows, Vivaldi might have a crack at their own rendering engine having learnt the lessons from Opera.
I agree, let them fail. They’re not investing in the right things, they don’t deserve to survive just like any other business. It’s a bummer, but it’s the reality. First the US election, then Tyson loses a fight he should’ve won, Mozilla and Intel are on the verge of death. We can’t have anything nice anymore. I want off this timeline.
Sad, but I have to agree. Firefox is our last hope (until Ladybird/Servo become viable), but Mozilla is squandering it. I don’t see them doing a massive reorganization to return focus to the browser either. Moving on will become inevitable.
Adurbe,
I’m skeptical that any of these can make up for the loss of firefox. Remember it’s not just building the browser, but having enough critical mass to actually be relevant and well supported. Otherwise consumers may be facing a future where chrome/chromium are mandatory like it was when IE was dominant. All eyes will be on the government to see if they will actually allow this to happen.
The CEO of Mozilla get $7 million a year and then fired 250+ people because “COVID”. Let them fail and claw back every penny. They only exist to stop anti-trust against Google Chrome. Package FF as an app and let me subscribe. Perfect.