The OSNews extra special discount bonanza extravaganza Black Friday super coverage

Today is “Black Friday”, which is the day where a lot of retailers, both online and offline, pretend to have massive discounts on things they either raised the prices for a few weeks ago, or for useless garbage they bought in bulk that’ll end up in a landfill within a year. Technology media happily partakes in this event, going full-mask off posting an endless stream of “stories” promoting these discounts. They’re writing ads for fake discounts, often for products from the very companies they’re supposed to report on, and dress them up as normal articles.

It’s sad and revealing, highlighting just how much of the technology media landscape is owned by giant media conglomerates.

OSNews does not partake. We’re independent, answer to nobody, and are mostly funded directly by you, our readers. If you want to keep it this way, and keep OSNews free from the tripe you see on every other technology site around this time, consider supporting us through Patreon, making a one-time donation through Ko-Fi, or buying some merch.

That’s it. That’s our extra special discount bonanza extravaganza Black Friday super coverage.