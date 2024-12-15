Xfce 4.20 with experimental Wayland support released

After two years of intense development, the third major Linux desktop environment has released a new version: Xfce 4.20 is here. The major focus of this release cycle was getting Xfce ready for Wayland, and they’ve achieved quite a bit of that goal, but support for it is still experimental.
Thanks to Brian and Gaël almost all Xfce components are able to run on Wayland windowing, while still keeping support for X11 windowing.
This major effort was achieved by abstracting away any X11/Wayland windowing specific calls and making use of Wayland/Wlroots protocols. A whole new Xfce library, “libxfce4windowing” was introduced during that process. XWayland will not be required to run any of the ported Xfce components.↫ Xfce development team
A major gap in Xfce’s Wayland support is the fact that Xfwm4 has not been ported to Wayland yet, so the team suggests using Labwc or Wayfire instead if you want to dive into using Xfce on Wayland. While there are plans to port Xfwm4 over to Wayland, this requires a major restructuring and they’re not going to set any timelines or expectations for when this will be completed. Regardless, this is an excellent achievement and solid progress for Xfce on Wayland, which is pretty much a requirement for Xfce (and other desktop environments) te remain relevant going forward.
Of course, while Wayland is a major focus this release, there’s a lot more here, too – and that’s not doing the Xfce developers justice. Xfce 4.20 comes packed with so many new features, enchancements, and bug fixes across the board that I have no idea where to start. I like the large number of changes to Thunar, like the ability to use symoblic icons in the sidebar, optimising it for small window sizes, automatically opening folders when dragging and dropping, and so much more. They’ve also done another pass to update any remaining icons not working well on HiDPI displays, removing any instances where you’d encounter fuzzy icons.
I can’t wait to give Xfce 4.20 a go once it lands in Fedora Xfce.
First congratulations on this achievement, but then again another FOSS project with sparse recurses basically forced to spend years on adding Wayland support, result still considered to be experimental at best. Sorry but this ended up being a turd, the whole Wayland thing. We need to start criticizing it instead of perceiving this as some sort of success, for parties involved to get their act together instead of believing they are doing a good job. At minimum somebody needs to take responsibility again, to offer a common Wayland compositor and for that library to be used in most GNU/Linux distributions and in Android. Without achieving that forget about Wayland ever really being a thing. We can waste another 20 years on Wayland and then after turning 40 years old, we can call it obsolete. And invent something new. Modern and picture perfect, give me a break.
Wayland may truly well be The Way Forward, but if this is the case, it’s been a long and slow road for many with many miles yet to go. Will check back on this when given a reason. As for creating a proper toolkit for WM’s and DE’s to build from? I refer everyone to xkcd 927: Now there are n+1 competing standards ; – )
Currently i don’t see much oppressing problems in other areas beyond maybe two. That is common display server/compositor and common packaging format, fragmentation in this two areas is causing too much wasted effort. So far Wayland/Snap/Flatpak/AppImage are failing to resolve it.
I kind of agree. If the same collective effort (and money) was spent on tidying up X11, we’d have the same robust feature set with a more maintable code base. Instead we’ve moved over for limited end user gain and substantial effort across the ecosystem.
Geck,
Wayland’s progress was rocky, and I wouldn’t deny there were self inflicted problems, but thankfully most of that’s behind us. And X11 isn’t getting any less bloated or antiquated, a replacement was justified even if project wayland got off on the wrong foot. I dislike certain aspects of wayland, such as desktop compositors having to reimpliment the same features across desktop environments, the barriers to using wayland have been decreasing or are even gone for most users, meanwhile it will become increasingly evident that X11 has reached EOL as applications get ported to wayland and stop supporting X11.
Personally I am waiting for the newest fixes to make their way to Debian stable, but once they address my reasons for holding out, I’m going to switch too because my reasons for sticking with X11 have been purely pragmatic and not ideological. Regular users don’t have an ideological connection to X11 either, they just want something that works,
When saying most of that is behind us. Is it? We now have a viable solution for GNU/Linux desktop stack and on mobile for Android, utilizing Wayland? Similar to what PipeWire does for audio? Or is it all still more of a pipe dream?
Geck,
I know you want wayland to fail for your own ideological reasons. But normal users don’t really care about that, they just want a desktop that works. I certainly did criticize wayland for dragging their feet on some important use cases, but personally I will get over it as they fix things. It’s not a pipe dream at all. While I readily accept that you may have edge cases that don’t work for you (like I did), you should be honest and admit that many users find it already works for them today and they really don’t have a reason to boycott wayland.
Whenever I use a full DE, vs a WM, XFCE is my favorite and I see this as great news. It is the GTK desktop that most respects my preferences, and is just comfortable for me to use.
Wayland is the way forward as X has more latency and is inherently more insecure than Wayland. There is a reason people have moved away from attempting to improve X and money is not the primary reason. It’s code base is huge and cumbersome for new developers to come in and get up to speed with. That alone makes Xorg an impossibility for the future.
SeanEParsons,
I like XFCE a lot because…knock on wood…they’ve been much better than other desktops when it comes to not trying to reinvent the desktop…. Gnome are guilty of this and to a lessor extent KDE. XFCE just provides a good basic desktop that doesn’t shove new UI paradigms just for change’s sake. Many user hate this and I think linux users and windows users (mac users…?) have this in common. Don’t force us to change workflow and muscle memory if there’s no good reason to, we don’t appreciate that.
Considering the amount of users GNOME has vs XFCE, I’d say many (most?) of us do appreciate it.
@Anthill4991,
I will agree that there are apparently many people that do like GNOME, but I do think that GNOME’s numbers are bolstered because most of the major distros package GNOME as their default desktop. The main reasons they do that is because of GNOME’s predictable release cycle and momentum. While they all offer re-spins with other DEs there is a perception that they do not spend as much time polishing them. A lot of us on OSNews, including Thom, will install whatever DE/WM we prefer and modify it till it meets our workflow needs. I just appreciate how little work I need to do to make XFCE work how I prefer.
Anthill4991,
Popularity isn’t always about merit, sometimes it’s the network affect that drives popularity in a positive feedback loop. KDE wasn’t even a first class citizen in popular distros like Fedora until very recently.
https://fedoraproject.org/wiki/Interviews/KDE4
Clearly this has given gnome a marketing advantage and better support. Alternatives often have to exist against this backdrop. Still, despite this there actually were a lot of defections spawning desktop environments for users who didn’t appreciate gnome’s changes. Everyone’s free to have an opinion though and I can respect that.