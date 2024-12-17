Fedora proposes dropping Atomic desktops for PPC64LE

Fedora is proposing to stop building their Atomic desktop versions for PPC64LE. PopwerPC 64 LE basically comes down to IBM’s POWER architecture, and as far as desktop use goes, that exclusively means the POWER9 machines from Raptor Computing Systems. I reviewed their small single-socket Blackbird machine in 2021, and I also have their dual-socket Talos II workstation. I can tell you from experience that nobody who owns one of these is opting for an immutable Fedora variant, and on top of that, these machines are getting long in the tooth. Raptor passed on POWER10 because it required proprietary firmware, so we’ve been without new machines for years now. As such, it makes sense for Fedora to stop building Atomic desktops for this architecture.

We will stop building the Fedora Atomic Desktops for the PowerPC 64 LE architecture. According to the count me statistics, we don’t have any Atomic Desktops users on PPC64LE. Users of Atomic Desktops on PPC64LE will have to either switch back to a Fedora package mode installation or build their own images using Bootable Containers which are available for PPC64LE. ↫ Timothée Ravier

I’ve never written much about the Talos II, surmising that most of my Blackbird review applies to the Talos II, as well. If there’s interest, I can check to see what the current state of Fedora and/or other distributions on POWER9 is, and write a short review about the experience. I honestly don’t know if there’s much interest at this point in POWER9, but if there is, here’s your chance to get your questions answered.