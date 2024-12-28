A systemd-sysupdate plugin for GNOME Software

In late June 2024 I got asked to take over the work started by Jerry Wu creating a systemd-sysupdate plugin for Software. The goal was to allow Software to update sysupdate targets, such as base system images or system extension images, all while respecting the user’s preferences such as whether to download updates on metered connections. To do so, the plugin communicates with the systemd-sysupdated daemon via its org.freedesktop.sysupdate1 D-Bus interface.

I didn’t know many of the things required to complete this project and it’s been a lot to chew in one bite for me, hence how long it took to complete.