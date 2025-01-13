Can you complete the Oregon Trail if you wait at a river for 14272 years: a study

Two years ago, Twitch streamer albrot discovered a bug in the code for crossing rivers. One of the options is to “wait to see if conditions improve”; waiting a day will consume food but not recalculate any health conditions, granting your party immortality.

From this conceit the Oregon Trail Time Machine was born; a multiday livestream of the game as the party waits for conditions to improve at the final Snake River crossing until the year 10000, to see if the withered travellers can make it to the ruins of ancient Oregon. The first attempt ended in tragedy; no matter what albrot tried, the party would succumb to disease and die almost immediately.

A couple of days before New Years Eve 2025, albrot reached out and asked if I knew anything about Apple II hacking.