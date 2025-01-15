Microsoft releases 161 Windows security updates

Speaking of Microsoft shipping bad code, how about an absolutely humongous ‘patch Tuesday’?
Microsoft today unleashed updates to plug a whopping 161 security vulnerabilities in Windows and related software, including three “zero-day” weaknesses that are already under active attack. Redmond’s inaugural Patch Tuesday of 2025 bundles more fixes than the company has shipped in one go since 2017.↫ Brian Krebs
Happy new year, Windows users.
Thom conveniently ignored other massive sources of vulnerabilities, such as a tiny Rsync utility, https://kb.cert.org/vuls/id/952657
It’s always “evil” “incompetent” Microsoft. Never mind multiple critical vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel every year, and pretty much in all open source software.
On the other hand, Thom might have noticed that Microsoft has started using AI to search for vulnerabilities, so they discover and fix more. Basically a win-win for their customers.
A myth of a thousand eyes has been debunked so many times that it’s not even funny anymore.
Artem S. Tashkinov,
I think you’re trying to troll us but most of us understand that there can be vulnerabilities in any software irrespective of software license. Anyone who’s worked on proprietary software will attest that the quality of code is not better on the proprietary side of the fence. There’s rushing and cost cutting everywhere. That’s the software industry for you.
I favor FOSS because it grants us more freedoms and yes it’s harder to hide nefarious activities.
Thank god we have you to defend the poor multitrillion dollar company from lone bloggers like me.
Crisis averted.