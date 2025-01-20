9front “THIS TIME DEFINITELY” released

The operating system I’m not cool enough to run has pushed out a new release: 9front “THIS TIME DEFINITELY” is now available. 9front is a fork of plan9, created after plan9 languished at Bell Labs. This release enables gefs, the new file system, in the installer, “ip/ipconfig now support dhcpv6 dynamic allocations and handles prefix expirations”, and it comes with some smaller changes, too, of course.

Despite every piece of evidence to the contrary, I am simply not cool enough to run 9front. Maybe one day they’ll notice me, and I get invited to the cool table where the Puffs eat lunch. Who doesn’t want to ring a bell in the headmaster’s office at midnight?