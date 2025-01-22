NixBSD: an unofficial NixOS fork with a FreeBSD kernel

NixBSD is an attempt to make a reproducible and declarable BSD, based on NixOS. Although theoretically much of this work could be copied to build other BSDs, all work thus far has been focused on building a FreeBSD distribution. ↫ NixBSD GitHub page

Look, it’s my job to make sure I use and am familiar with as many operating systems and related tools as possible. As much as you guys support OSNews on Patreon or Ko-Fi, it’s going to take a lot of you to push me to dive into Nix and NixOS, because every time I hear anything about it, people seem entirely in over their heads and spending way, way too much time trying to properly use it. I have a wife and two little children, and as much as Nix intrigues and fascinates, I’m not going to lose my sanity to it.

Anyway, combining NixOS with FreeBSD seems like a fun project and a great idea, and also kind of an inevitability – any cool technology eventually makes its way to BSD in one way or another, after all. The project is in flux, and they’re not at the stage where you can just download an ISO and get going, but if you’re already knee-deep in Nix and want a new challenge, this might be right up your alley. Me, I’m not learning a programing language just to manage my packages.

Or should I? For the memes?