Google Maps is run by cowards

Google, on its Google Maps naming policy, back in 2008:

By saying “common”, we mean to include names which are in widespread daily use, rather than giving immediate recognition to any arbitrary governmental re-naming. In other words, if a ruler announced that henceforth the Pacific Ocean would be named after her mother, we would not add that placemark unless and until the name came into common usage.

Google, today, in 2025:

Google has confirmed that Google Maps will soon rename the Gulf of Mexico and Denali mountain in Alaska as the “Gulf of America” and “Mount McKinley” in line with changes implemented by the Trump Administration, but users in the rest of the world may see two names for these locations.

Nothing is worth less than the word of a corporation.

  1. 2025-01-28 4:24 pm
    Andreas Reichel

    What about Breslau and Saigon?

  2. 2025-01-28 4:34 pm
    spiderdroid

    That brings me back to G.W. Bush Jr, renaming French fries to Freedom Fries.

    • 2025-01-28 7:48 pm
      Angel Blue01

      Technically, that was the House of Representatives in their cafeteria, but in solidarity with the Iraq war

    • 2025-01-28 8:29 pm
      Steve

      Some of my ancestors were forcibly kicked out of France about 400 years ago. I am totally on board with Freedom Fries.

  4. 2025-01-28 8:14 pm
    missingxtension

    What did you expect? Sundararajan Pichai is Mkcinsey and Company graduate one of the companies dismantling America with political and corporate clout. Anyone could have seen this coming a mile away, or recently at the current Inauguration.

  5. 2025-01-29 12:36 am
    chriscox

    My rename is better than your rename.

    I asked the mountain, and it still says you have it wrong.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pq_kHy-RlaU&t=28s

