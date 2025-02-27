What would happen if we didn’t use TCP or UDP?

At some point, I wondered—what if I sent a packet using a transport protocol that didn’t exist? Not TCP, not UDP, not even ICMP—something completely made up. Would the OS let it through? Would it get stopped before it even left my machine? Would routers ignore it, or would some middlebox kill it on sight? Could it actually move faster by slipping past common firewall rules?
No idea.
So I had to try.↫ Hawzen
Okay so the end result is that it’s technically possible to send a packet across the internet that isn’t TCP/UDP/ICMP, but you have to take that literally: one packet.
I think you meant to link to https://github.com/Hawzen/hdp ?
eIPX would not have had the problem of address space. But i dont know.
NaGERST,
I couldn’t find any information on “eIPX”, is it some variant on IPX?
In hindsight, the 32bit address space (minus a lot of reserved addresses) is really regrettable. 64bit would have solved a lot of growing pains and connectivity problems – had we known just how limiting 32bit would be! All these years after IPv6 day and so many of us are still dependent on IPv4.
This isn’t helped by the fact that google has dragged their feet endlessly on supporting DHCPv6 in android’s IPv6 stack. Every IPv6 implementation in existence (apple/ms/linux/bsd/etc) supports this except for android, all because one high ranking google engineer wants the role of dictator on other people’s networks. It’s so disappointing because he’s single-handedly holding back IPv6 adoption in favor of IPv4. The situation is utterly stupid because SLAAC isn’t usable everywhere and it disincentivizes IPv6 upgrades that we desperately need.
https://lostintransit.se/2020/05/22/its-2020-and-androids-ipv6-is-still-broken/?doing_wp_cron=1740713989.6676199436187744140625
The author doesn’t appear to know about SCTP, but it would be interesting to test it too.
https://www.geeksforgeeks.org/difference-between-sctp-and-tcp/
Custom protocols should traverse the open internet just fine but NAT translators and firewalls near the edges are probably the biggest problems.
The author made one mistake: using targets that reside in the cloud. The problems is that cloud providers have virtualized networks where packets are mangled and encapsulated in very specific custom ways, and they only implement support for the classic stack so custom transport level protocol packets can easily be twisted and become undeliverable.
Windlord,
At a minimum he would need a dedicated IP on both sides. All methods of sharing IPs involve some kind of static or dynamic NAT which need the routers to be able to interpret the protocols and not just the IP headers. NAT can’t work otherwise.
In early days of IPSEC I vaguely recall that only one user could use IPSEC at a time and the router would simply route the packet to the last known address. I wonder if the author experienced something like this with his own protocol, it might explain his odd observations. Resetting the router and trying again would reveal router interference.