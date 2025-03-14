Google makes Vulkan the official graphics API for Android

Google’s biggest announcement today, at least as it pertains to Android, is that the Vulkan graphics API is now the official graphics API for Android. Vulkan is a modern, low-overhead, cross-platform 3D graphics and compute API that provides developers with more direct control over the GPU than older APIs like OpenGL. This increased control allows for significantly improved performance, especially in multi-threaded applications, by reducing CPU overhead. In contrast, OpenGL is an older, higher-level API that abstracts away many of the low-level details of the GPU, making it easier to use but potentially less efficient. Essentially, Vulkan prioritizes performance and explicit hardware control, while OpenGL emphasizes ease of use and cross-platform compatibility. ↫ Mishaal Rahman at Android Authority

Android has supported Vulkan since Android 7.0, released in 2016, so it’s not like we’re looking at something earth-shattering here. The issue has been, as always with Android, fragmentation: it’s taken this long for about 85% of Android devices currently in use to support Vulkan in the first place. In other words, Google might’ve wanted to standardise on Vulkan much sooner, but if only a relatively small number of Android devices support it, that’s going to be a hard sell.

In any event, from here on out, every application or game that wants to use the GPU on Android will have to do so through Vulkan, including everything inside Android. It’s still going to be a long process, though, as the requirement to use Vulkan will not fully come into effect until Android 17, and even then there will be exceptions for certain applications. Android tends to implement changes like this in phases, and the move to Vulkan is no different.

All of this does mean that older devices with GPUs that do not support Vulkan, or at least not properly, will not be able to be updated to the Vulkan-only releases of Android, but let’s be real here – those kinds of devices were never going to be updated anyway.