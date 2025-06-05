A critical look at NetBSD’s installer

NetBSD is an OS that I installed only a couple of times over the years, so I’m not very familiar with its installer, sysinst. This fact was actually what led to this article (or the whole series rather): Talking to a NetBSD developer at EuroBSDcon 2023, I mentioned my impression that NetBSD was harder to install than it needed to be. He was interested in my perspective as a relative newcomer, and so I promised to take a closer look and write about it. While it certainly took me long enough, I finally get to do this. So let’s take a look at NetBSD’s installer, shall we? The version explored here is NetBSD 10.1 on amd64.