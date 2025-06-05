A critical look at NetBSD’s installer

NetBSD is an OS that I installed only a couple of times over the years, so I’m not very familiar with its installer, sysinst. This fact was actually what led to this article (or the whole series rather): Talking to a NetBSD developer at EuroBSDcon 2023, I mentioned my impression that NetBSD was harder to install than it needed to be. He was interested in my perspective as a relative newcomer, and so I promised to take a closer look and write about it. While it certainly took me long enough, I finally get to do this. So let’s take a look at NetBSD’s installer, shall we? The version explored here is NetBSD 10.1 on amd64.↫ Eerie Linux
An excellent deep, deep dive into the NetBSD installer. The two earlier installments cover FreeBSD’s and OpenBSD’s installers.
I’ve only ever installed NetBSD once in my life. But as a 90’s kid, that installer looks so “futuristic” and clean, I don’t mean that in a sarcastic way.
Disappointing that there’s no option for full disk encryption in the NetBSD installer.
I did a courtesy search and according to https://wiki.netbsd.org/security/cgdroot/ “Unfortunately this is not supported yet.”
It’s one of my complaints with the Slackware installer as well.
Nice writeup.
My impression from installing all 3 BSDs in a VM 2 years ago was that OpenBSD was the easiest and NetBSD the hardest.