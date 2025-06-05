 Home > NetBSD > A critical look at NetBSD’s installer

A critical look at NetBSD’s installer

NetBSD 2 Comments

NetBSD is an OS that I installed only a couple of times over the years, so I’m not very familiar with its installer, sysinst. This fact was actually what led to this article (or the whole series rather): Talking to a NetBSD developer at EuroBSDcon 2023, I mentioned my impression that NetBSD was harder to install than it needed to be. He was interested in my perspective as a relative newcomer, and so I promised to take a closer look and write about it. While it certainly took me long enough, I finally get to do this. So let’s take a look at NetBSD’s installer, shall we? The version explored here is NetBSD 10.1 on amd64.

↫ Eerie Linux

An excellent deep, deep dive into the NetBSD installer. The two earlier installments cover FreeBSD’s and OpenBSD’s installers.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Mastodon @[email protected]

2 Comments

  1. 2025-06-07 6:11 am
    unix_joe

    I’ve only ever installed NetBSD once in my life. But as a 90’s kid, that installer looks so “futuristic” and clean, I don’t mean that in a sarcastic way.

    Disappointing that there’s no option for full disk encryption in the NetBSD installer.

    I did a courtesy search and according to https://wiki.netbsd.org/security/cgdroot/ “Unfortunately this is not supported yet.”

    It’s one of my complaints with the Slackware installer as well.

    Nice writeup.

  2. 2025-06-09 5:30 am
    j0scher

    My impression from installing all 3 BSDs in a VM 2 years ago was that OpenBSD was the easiest and NetBSD the hardest.

Leave a Reply