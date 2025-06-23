The X Window System didn’t immediately have X terminals

For a while, X terminals were a reasonably popular way to give people comparatively inexpensive X desktops. These X terminals relied on X’s network transparency so that only the X server had to run on the X terminal itself, with all of your terminal windows and other programs running on a server somewhere and just displaying on the X terminal. For a long time, using a big server and a lab full of X terminals was significantly cheaper than setting up a lab full of actual workstations (until inexpensive and capable PCs showed up). Given that X started with network transparency and X terminals are so obvious, you might be surprised to find out that X didn’t start with them.↫ Chris Siebenmann
I did indeed assume X terminals were part of the ecosystem from day one, but it makes sense that it took a while, and that they didn’t enter the scene until X had established itself as the standard windowing system in the UNIX world. I’ve been trying to get my hands on specifically the last HP X terminal, but they’re hard to find and often very expensive. I’d love to get a taste of a proper networked X environment on real UNIX, in the way people actually used to use it professionally.
As a sidenote, Siebenmann is doing such an excellent job with these stories about UNIX, X11, and related matters. He’s like the Raymond Chen of the UNIX world.
For tftp loads of NCD Xterminal firmware, I have that… NCDware 3.5.120