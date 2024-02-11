The state of X.org and Wayland in one paragraph

Wayland and X.org are both part of freedesktop. Whatever maintenance is still happening on X.org is mostly being done by people who primarily work on Wayland. There isn’t some kind of holy war going on between The Wayland Developers who want to kill X.org, and The X.org Developers who believe it is great and want to keep it. They’re nearly all the same people, and they all want X.org to die. AFAIK there isn’t anybody who is actually clamoring to *do the work of maintaining X.org upstream*. There are people who don’t want it to die because Wayland doesn’t yet have the features they need or the NVIDIA proprietary driver doesn’t work well on Wayland or whatever, but AFAIK, none of those people is actually volunteering to maintain X.org long-term.↫ Adam Williamson
There’s really no clearer summary of the current state of affairs than this.
The distributions are part of this as well. I had issues with MATE-Panel and some of it was caused by Debian’s packages not building panel applets in-process. I ended up logging bug reports with upstream and Debian over it. There’s still a lot of broken things on MATE/Wayland e.g window buttons aren’t scaling with the panel. so they run over menus. The notification applets also aren’t drawing on Debian. This could be because of Debian’s packages, the version of code they currently run, or it might be something MATE hasn’t implemented yet. The problem is an end user doesn’t care why it’s broken. They care that X11 currently runs MATE better than Wayland does.