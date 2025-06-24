Microsoft grants stay of execution for Windows 10 users: use OneDrive, and get one additional free year of security updates

For a while now I’ve been wondering if Microsoft would blink when it comes to Windows 10’s rapidly approaching end of support date. Only a few weeks ago, Microsoft at the very least twitched by extending support for Microsoft Office on Windows 10, which should’ve been an indication of what was to come. Today, Microsoft actually blinked: regular consumers wishing to keep using Windows 10 after support ends in October will now be able to sign up for an additional year of security updates.

Microsoft is making this possible by allowing Windows 10 users to sign up for the Windows 10 Extended Security Update program for one year of extended updates, for free. This program is normally only available to paying enterprise customers, and this marks the first time the company is letting regular consumers make use of it. The “for free” requires some serious caveats, though, as depending on how you look at it, it’s not free at all. You options are to either pay around $30, pay 1000 Microsoft points, or to sign up for the Windows Backup application to synchronise your settings to Microsoft’s computers (the “cloud”).

This last option is technically free, but not only does the free tier include just 5GB of online storage, it also makes use of OneDrive, so if you’re using OneDrive to store your documents and other files you may need to pay for additional storage. On top of that, anything that requires the use of OneDrive is simply not “free”, and only allows Microsoft to further get its claws in you. If Sartre was alive today, Huis clos would’ve declared “L’enfer, c’est OneDrive” instead.

Regardless, it’s the stay of execution many Windows 10 users have been waiting for, even if it isn’t entirely perfect. Sure, choosing between an unmaintained Windows 10, Windows 11, and using OneDrive is about as pleasant as shoving shards of glass underneath your fingernails, and I have a feeling quite a few people are about to find out.