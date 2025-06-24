Microsoft grants stay of execution for Windows 10 users: use OneDrive, and get one additional free year of security updates

For a while now I’ve been wondering if Microsoft would blink when it comes to Windows 10’s rapidly approaching end of support date. Only a few weeks ago, Microsoft at the very least twitched by extending support for Microsoft Office on Windows 10, which should’ve been an indication of what was to come. Today, Microsoft actually blinked: regular consumers wishing to keep using Windows 10 after support ends in October will now be able to sign up for an additional year of security updates.
Microsoft is making this possible by allowing Windows 10 users to sign up for the Windows 10 Extended Security Update program for one year of extended updates, for free. This program is normally only available to paying enterprise customers, and this marks the first time the company is letting regular consumers make use of it. The “for free” requires some serious caveats, though, as depending on how you look at it, it’s not free at all. You options are to either pay around $30, pay 1000 Microsoft points, or to sign up for the Windows Backup application to synchronise your settings to Microsoft’s computers (the “cloud”).
This last option is technically free, but not only does the free tier include just 5GB of online storage, it also makes use of OneDrive, so if you’re using OneDrive to store your documents and other files you may need to pay for additional storage. On top of that, anything that requires the use of OneDrive is simply not “free”, and only allows Microsoft to further get its claws in you. If Sartre was alive today, Huis clos would’ve declared “L’enfer, c’est OneDrive” instead.
Regardless, it’s the stay of execution many Windows 10 users have been waiting for, even if it isn’t entirely perfect. Sure, choosing between an unmaintained Windows 10, Windows 11, and using OneDrive is about as pleasant as shoving shards of glass underneath your fingernails, and I have a feeling quite a few people are about to find out.
Which proves what I wrote just few days ago, right here.
No, I’ haven’t paranormal powers, nor I can see the future, I’ts just matter of connecting few dots.
So I repeat what I said.
Win 10 will likely last until mid 2030s (possibly late 2030s).
No need to downgrade to win 11
If you want to keep using Windows and 10, you’re going to have to move to OneDrive.
One Drive?
What are you talking about? O_o
I never used anything remotely hosted, aside the email, and (when opera was opera) the operalink service.
I’t’s not going to change no matter what MS likes, or what you think.
Again, nothing at all has changed here in terms of extending Windows 10. ESU was already an option for individuals.
The end date for ESU has not been extended by a single day as part of this announcement.
The ESU program for Windows 10 will expire in October 2028. That has not changed since they announced it.
As far as I can tell, individuals can only get ESU for a single year. So, that is only until October 2026. The only difference is that now, instead of just paying that, you have the option of getting it for “free” when you pay for other services.
It says this in the page the Thom linked to:
“As we shared last October, for the first time ever, you can enroll your personal Windows 10 PC in the ESU program and receive critical and important monthly security updates for one year after support ends in October.”
I would not be surprised if Microsoft extended the individual ESU option. I would be highly surprised if they extended the program overall. I could be wrong. I do not have a crystal ball.
However I saying that Microsoft has extended the ESU program as part of this announcement is incorrect. The ESU program starts and ends exactly when it did before.
Powershell script to hack/enable this anyways in 3..2..1…
Man, that’s sure a lot of work to stick to a dying operating system. Why even bother with W11 either? Just delaying the inevitable move, just rip that bandaid off.
Because some of us have hardware and software that requires Windows?
No, I don’t want to use Linux on my Alienware Area-51m and find out what does and doesn’t work, nor do I want to restrict my GOG, EA App, and Steam library to the subset of games working with Proton.
I have come to the conclusion that people who casually recommend OS migrations to others are a form of undefeatable trolling.
Ugh – I moved away from the Mac after Mojave to a dual boot FreeBSD and Windows, because I need to operate NX Studio and my film scanner (and play Flight Simulator). I’d not mind installing Windows 11 only to run Flight Simulator and have no personal data there whatsoever, but I spend at least 1 hour per day.
I am set in a way that I can boot Windows in VirtualBox under FreeBSD or FreeBSD in VirtualBox on Windows, but color calibration goes to poop. =(
On the bright side, I managed to migrate Photoshop to GIMP.
There are many people with edge use cases that end up not migrating. A friend of mine wanted to migrate from Logic to Ardour but got stuck with some glitches on his audio interface.
Or you can just pay the 30 bucks and maintain your existing setup, which you conveniently omitted from the list of choices despite mentioning it earlier in your article, because it doesn’t fit your predetermined “all choices are awful” conclusion.
That said, even ESU for Windows 10 will eventually expire, so if you have hardware and software that requires Windows, Windows 11 is not as horrible as people make it out to be and won’t make scream in agony as theorised on the internet. You can also set it up with a local account if you know how.
You could already pay for ESU as an individual user:
https://blogs.windows.com/windowsexperience/2024/10/31/how-to-prepare-for-windows-10-end-of-support-by-moving-to-windows-11-today/
What is “new” here is that they will waive the fee if you are subscribing to their paid services.
As I said when they made same offer for Microsoft 365, all the options are to become a subcriber.
– Subscribe to ESU
– Subscribe to Microsoft OneDrive (and get ESU)
– Subscribe to Microsoft 365 (and get OneDrive and ESU)
There is still a very important option missing:
– Keep using Windows 10 without a subscription
I do not think that Microsoft blinked at all.
Or just turn some neurons on and choose none of the option you listed.
MS will not care,/will not blink as didn’t blink for the whole windows history
I don’t know why this kind of behaviour is not illegal already. These are fixes to defects that Microsoft put in the OS in the first place. If they made cars, would they refuse to tell you about known safety issues unless you paid them!?
Ransoming of a captured market falls under racketeering in US law. But the courts are too slow to act.
No I don’t think it’s illegal. Unless there is a minimum enforced support time, say 5 years. But in that case we are well past that limit.
That said SW intrinsically includes so many weakness and bugs that introducing them purposely, would be stupid.
That said obviously, as far as you have a decent firewall and a decent browser, what OS you use is almost irrelevant for most common users, at least since the days of XP SP2.
Almost all security updates released today are relevant for virtualized environment on datacenters and servers, not for average Joes.
Normal users should be way more worried about the FW installed on their routers rather than their OSes.
I didn’t mean the bugs were necessarily deliberate, but the onus is on them to get it right or remedy it regardless; there is no possible justification for charging the users for a remedial action such as a security patch.
No one blames Stellantis because the original Fiat 500 doesn’t come with airbags or catalyzer exhaust.
Why should be different for a 10 Y/O OS?
All you can ask are general rules. Say guaranteed support timeframe enforced by law.
Everything else should be left to a sane and fair competition
After all we silll have Vista/Server 2008 updates 17/18 years after their release is just because MS cares more about its reputation than it cares about users.