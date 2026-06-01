NVIDIA unveils RTX Spark chip for laptops and desktop PCs

It was an open secret that NVIDIA was working on an ARM-based system-on-a-chip for laptops and desktops, and today at Computex 2026 the company unveiled what it’s been working on. It’s surely a beast, and unsurprisingly, it’s lathered in “AI” buzzwords.
At full strength, this chip offers up to 20 Arm CPU cores, a Blackwell GPU with 6,144 CUDA cores, 128GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 300 GB/s of memory bandwidth. That powerful CPU and GPU, connected over NVLink C2C, and the large memory pool give AI agents and 120-billion-parameter models plenty of power and space for long-running tasks with context lengths stretching to a million tokens, according to Nvidia.
RTX Spark will power high-end laptops from partners including Dell, HP, Lenovo, Asus, and MSI — and notably, a new Surface Ultra laptop from Microsoft. Nvidia says it’s worked with those partners to create “the most extraordinary laptops [they’ve] ever built,” with tandem OLED G-Sync displays, “all-day” battery life, premium aluminum chassis with large glass touchpads.↫ Jeffrey Kampman at Tom’s Hardware
I couldn’t care less about the “AI” nonsense, but the chip itself seems like an absolute monster for laptops and mini PCs. With that much power and a solid NVIDIA GPU, these are also great for gaming and creative tasks, making them feel like the first true competition in the PC space to Apple’s M series of chips. They’re planned for late 2026, and tellingly, there’s no pricing information just yet.
Hopefully Linux works well on them and is not left out.
If they are Windows only that’s still a flop as Windows for ARM sucks. (I am also reading that benchmarks from last year put them about 2 years behind Apple)
It’s Nvidia, so my hopes are low. Even when they have to support Desktop Linux (on DGX Spark for example), they do it using proprietary distros with proprietary drivers.
Generally, ARM “PCs” with non-existent official support for Desktop Linux (think Apple Silicon) and/or Microsoft locking down Secure Boot on actual PCs (mandating it’s always on and boot only “approved” OSes) is a future Linux people haven’t prepared for.
I already experienced the second to a degree: on new laptops, you have to go to the UEFI settings and enable “3rd Party UEFI CA” to boot a Desktop Linux Live USB, I had to set up a Lenovo laptop for work, and came across this.
I don’t know if this is on purpose, but on-die memory (presumably with a bus shared by the CPU and the GPU cores) might end up being very useful for local LLM inference, in the same way the Mac Mini is the darling of that weird OpenClaw crowd… I know it’s deeply problematic, but IMO at least a few of the moral issues surrounding LLMs (data centre construction, privacy risks, high billing costs) are resolved by local inference.
LLMs aren’t entirely useless… honestly I’ve been dragged kicking and screaming into the world of AI-assisted development, and I’m still screaming a fair bit. Still not convinced it’s worth its salt, but I’m trying to keep an open mind.
skeezix,
High end consumer GPUs are faster than apple’s offerings on compute, but as I’m sure you know, are memory constrained and therefor can’t run larger models. Apple M chips suffer iGPU bottlenecks wherein CPU and GPU cores are forced to compete for memory/power/thermals/etc, however it is actually an excellent architecture for local LLM inference because of how much ram you can get and the con of iGPUs aren’t as applicable to LLMs. I don’t have many applications for apple hardware, but I would agree they are very compelling for local consumer LLMs.
I’m not sold on them everywhere, but I do think they’ll become increasingly used for automating tasks and interacting with humans. Stores are itching to replace all the human labor which machines and TBH this actually bothers me a great deal. I fight these trends as much as I can with my wallet, but…. yeah 10-15 years from now most of those jobs may be gone as interacting with machines continues to become normalized.
I’ll wait for benchmarks before I assume that this chip is an absolute beast. I REALLY don’t like that they’re talking “cores” when they talk performance.
Just for reference, an RTX 3080 or 3090 (c.2020) has roughly the same number of CUDA cores as this chip, and 20 ARM Cores isn’t necessarily anything to brag about if their ARM cores are anything like e.g. Qualcomm’s (i.e. roughly half as performant per core as Apple’s M-series chips).
They’re also talking about “1440p gaming at 100 FPS” which is an odd brag. That sounds like they can’t claim a frame rate people actually use (120-144), which if true means that — in the real world — you’re just doing 60 FPS.
From a product standpoint, this all also depends on Microsoft and Adobe delivering performance optimizations tailored specifically for this chip. Which on paper they might, but also they didn’t bother for e.g. Qualcomm with the X2.
Brainworm
A blackwell GPU with 128GB ram sounds like it could be really good on paper, but yeah we don’t know how it will actually perform until 3rd parties benchmark it. I don’t put much faith in self-reported benchmarks because too often it doesn’t reflect the engineers’ real findings after going through the marketing BS department: cherry-picking, misleading claims, incomplete data, unfair comparisons, bad graphs, etc. While some manufacturers have been particularly notorious for these schemes (ahem Apple), all manufacturers need to be scrutinized.
Also, this point is more about the state of the market than anything technical, but if this chip performs as well as an RTX 6000 pro retailing for $8-10k and has more memory, then I don’t see how this product could be significantly more affordable and stay in stock. So although “game ready” implies consumer use cases, I have significant doubts over average consumers being able to get their hands on it. These are probably going to end up in the hands of companies & professionals creating generative content. To this end the Adobe tie-ins make a lot of sense – people will pay for that.
RTX SPARC chip? Oh no, got all excited it might breathe new life into Sun Micro’s old ISA, but turns out it is just another ARM implementation. Here’s hoping it is fully accessible to open source OS such as Genode/Sculpt.