Snow, a new classic Macintosh emulator

The world isn’t short of classic Macintosh emulators, but one more certainly cannot hurt.

Snow emulates classic (Motorola 680×0-based) Macintosh computers. It features a graphical user interface to operate the emulated machine and provides extensive debugging capabilities. The aim of this project is to emulate the Macintosh on a hardware-level as much as possible, as opposed to emulators that patch the ROM or intercept system calls.

It currently emulates the Macintosh 128K, Macintosh 512K, Macintosh Plus, Macintosh SE, Macintosh Classic and Macintosh II.