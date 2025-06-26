Microsoft is moving antivirus providers out of the Windows kernel

It’s been nearly a year since a faulty CrowdStrike update took down 8.5 million Windows-based machines around the world, and Microsoft wants to ensure such a problem never happens again. After holding a summit with security vendors last year, Microsoft is poised to release a private preview of Windows changes that will move antivirus (AV) and endpoint detection and response (EDR) apps out of the Windows kernel.↫ Tom Warren at The Verge
After the CrowdStrike incident, one of the first things Microsoft hinted as was moving antivirus and EDR applications out of the kernel, building an entirely new framework for these applications instead. The company has been working together with several large security vendors on these new frameworks and APIs, and it’s now finally ready to show off this new work to the outside world. Instead of designing the new frameworks and APIs in-house and just dumping them on the security vendors, Microsoft requested the security vendors send them detailed documentation on how they want the new frameworks and APIs to work.
This first preview of the new implementation will be private, and will allow security vendors to request changes and additional features. Microsoft states it will take a few iterations before it’s ready for general availability, and on top of that, security software is only the first focus of this new effort. It turns out Microsoft wants to move more stuff out of the kernel, with anti-cheat software – more accurately described as rootkits, like Riot’s Vanguard – being an obvious next target.
Perhaps this effort could have some beneficial side effects for gaming on Linux, which you should be doing anyway if you want better performance, because Windows games seem to perform better on Linux than they do on Windows.
Games do perform better on Linux in general – on my machine anyway. They do require more system RAM though.
There are a few pain points, but it’s been getting better FAST.
– Compatibility isn’t actually a pain point much any more. Many games work better on Linux than they do on modern Windows version, especially older games on newer Windows versions. On Linux it often just works, or takes very little effort to get working, while it can be impossible to get it working properly on Windows 11.
– An exception to this is rootkit, I mean anti-cheat/anti-tamper – but that is mostly company policy driven at this point. It’s not a technical problem.
– The other except to this is MODs. They are slightly more challenging to set up, because finding the paths to the games is harder to find in wine. That’s mostly just a matter of learning how wine does things though.
– HDR is a pain point – this has never been better – but it’s all very new, and system wide configuration tools don’t yet exist. There are also various bugs with switching between gamescope mode (game mode – steam os style) and desktop mode, and you really have to be in game mode to get the best performance/experience.
– The AMD/HDMI situation really sucks. There’s no technical reason we can’t have 120Hz HDR output at 4k with VRR – except someone at HDMI is on a power trip, and won’t let AMD (or Intel on Battlemage, from what I understand) enable the damned feature because a subsystem – content protection – that no one wants or asked for.
– nvidia on Linux is still a giant pain in the ass.
That is an incredibly short list. Gaming on Linux has never been better!
There’s even Heroic Launcher to make Epic, GOG and even Amazon games easy to load, and add to Steam.
If curious, my system:
– AMD Ryzen 5700X
– 32GB DDR4 RAM
– MSI b450 Gaming Plus mobo
– AMD Radeon RX 6800 (16GB RAM)
CaptainN-,
Yes, Linux has an advantage, since basically all games run in a well designed API emulation layer. This makes sure older games like Fallout which require tens of patches on modern Windows “just works”
On the other hand, there is still a lot of work needed to get them run stable, and not everything is perfect. There are a plethora of translation layers like OpenGL on Vulkan, DXVK, VKD3D not to mention the analogues on Mac.
If it works, it might even work better than Windows. Not only the stability issues, but Proton, for example has very good shader caching, and will fix issues like stuttering that plagues many Windows games (e.g.: Elden Ring)
It can even go crazy like Raspberry PI running classic Source Engine titles:
https://www.reddit.com/r/raspberry_pi/comments/1fxonk4/gaming_via_x86_steam_with_box86_box64_and_proton/
Yet, if a game does not work, it just does not work. Some even being sabotaged by publishers. (A lot of EA games retroactively received that dreaded EA launcher. That was a terrible move, and broke things on Steam OS).
(Side note: I had much less luck with Heroic Launcher myself. That was before I gave up on my Steam Deck, and just moved to Rog Ally + Windows, yes, had to give up).
sukru,
Yeah, the kids have been buying many windows games that work fine on linux. Although I still hit many titles that don’t work. We talked about Stray not working before, but it works now. Some games I’ve tried are still a no-go. A few years ago I tried to show my kids a minigolf game I played as a kid on win98. I have the original CD but couldn’t get it to work on linux (or even windows for that matter).
https://archive.org/details/3DUltraMinigolfDeluxe_201809
Although I wonder…reactos? Haha.
I gave up trying to use raspberry pi for a gaming system. The performance is low but playable for native games, but I found the ARM barrier was just too painful to run steam/windows games. It stopped being a fun project for the kids and was turning into time sucking work. I thought to myself if nothing else I’d use the RPI as a remote steam client from an x86 box in a different room, but that software turned out that’s extremely buggy with joysticks not working correctly in many titles.
I ended up just buying a 30″ HDMI cable for the TV so they could game on it that way, which at least works. But samsung’s smart TV features get in the way and you can’t simply select HDMI, it has to be configured first, but since the computer doesn’t have CEC it has to time out before finishing. And samsung made another stupid decision to automatically delete the HDMI link when the computer is unplugged, which means the whole process has to be repeated.. The dumb TV just worked. Argh why does new technology have to be this frustrating!??!