Windows gets new “blue” screen of death and automated boot recovery

The blue screen of death has been such a core part of Windows that’s it’s become part of humanity’s collective consciousness. They’re not nearly as common anymore as they used to be back in the Windows 9x and early Windows XP days, but they do still occasionally when dealing with broken hardware, shoddy drivers, or other such faults.
Well, the blue screen of death is losing its eponymous blue colour, and will now clearly mention the stop code and where – in which driver – the kernel panic occurred.
The Windows 11 24H2 release included improvements to crash dump collection which reduced downtime during an unexpected restart to about two seconds for most users. We’re introducing a simplified user interface (UI) that pairs with the shortened experience. The updated UI improves readability and aligns better with Windows 11 design principles, while preserving the technical information on the screen for when it is needed.↫ David Weston at the Windows Blogs
This is part of a new feature in Windows 11 called quick machine recovery, or QMR. If a Windows PC gets stuck in a boot loop, ending up in the Windows Recovery Environment, Microsoft can now deploy fixes and remediations through WinRE. This feature will become available later this year by default on Windows 11 Home, while on Windows 11 Pro and Enterprise, administrators can control how this feature works.
So far, it seems QMR is only intended to be used for widespread outages, but I wonder if it would be possible to eventually use QMR locally. It would be pretty neat if Microsoft released the server-side component of QMR so individuals can run and (ab)use it locally for their own machines.
Calling it now, it’ll be blue again when it ships.
So there’s time to overhaul the BSOD but no time (10+ years and counting) to fix the Control Panel schizophrenia.
You should tank all the Gods and saints of this crazy world if the CP is still here, and Win11 is still somewhat usable
Oh well, by fixing:
– move over 100% of the functionality to the new settings app
OR
– nuke the settings app and give up on it
🙂
I choose the second option, thanks 🙂
kernel default output in NT has always been white on blue. And the windows NT BSOD has stayed “fairly” consistent. the 9x bsod was something completely else though.
But with its ghastly monopoly and constantly expanding roll-out of ‘telemetry’ with redundancy and even fall-back telemetry for blocked telemetry — how long do you suppose it will be (if it’s not already the case) that this will be one more ‘tool’ that Microsoft really intends more to capture or to reset telemetry capture from those Users that try to block it? It’s perfectly positioned…
Intellege Quid Agitur…
What design principles?