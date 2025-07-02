The new troll diet

We need a new framework for how to defend against “trolls”. The feeding metaphor ran its course many years ago. It is done and will not be coming back.
New online risks demand that we adapt and become proactive in protecting our spaces. We have to loudly and proudly set the terms of what is permissible. Those holding social or institutional power in communities should be willing to drop a few loud fuck offs to anyone trying to work their way in by weaponizing optics, concern trolling, or the well known “tolerance paradox”. Conceding through silence, or self-censorship, only emboldens those who benefit from attacking a community.↫ diegoebe
Een volk dat voor tirannen zwicht, zal meer dan lijf en goed verliezen, dan dooft het licht.
Ooh, that’s even better than what people interpret Benjamin Franklin’s “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.” to mean.
(It’s actually arguing against a rich family trying to bribe their way out of being taxed to pay for defense spending.)
That Dutch quote is the ending of a poem by H.M. van Randwijk. Read it on:
https://www.gedichten.nl/nedermap/netgedichten/netgedicht/143672.html