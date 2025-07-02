The new troll diet

We need a new framework for how to defend against “trolls”. The feeding metaphor ran its course many years ago. It is done and will not be coming back.

New online risks demand that we adapt and become proactive in protecting our spaces. We have to loudly and proudly set the terms of what is permissible. Those holding social or institutional power in communities should be willing to drop a few loud fuck offs to anyone trying to work their way in by weaponizing optics, concern trolling, or the well known “tolerance paradox”. Conceding through silence, or self-censorship, only emboldens those who benefit from attacking a community.