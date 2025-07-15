KDE’s Plasma Bigscreen TV interface sees a ton of improvements

Did you know KDE has a television-focused user interface? It’s been languishing for a while now, but a recent week-long effort by KDE developer Devin has brought a lot of new life into the project.

I have been a long time Plasma Mobile contributor, but I have always had a keen interest in having Linux on my TV! I have noticed that in the past few months, the Plasma Bigscreen project has had some interest from people wanting to contribute, but there have not been any active KDE developers working on the project. Since I have some time off school (having just graduated university), I decided to take a swing at improving the project for a week. ↫ Devin, KDE developer

It turned out to be one hell of a productive week, because the list of improvements achieved in that one week is kind of amazing. Lots of overhauls of the visual design, a new search view, complete redesign of the settings panels, and a lot more. The idea of running a KDE Plasma-based interface on my TVs sounds incredibly appealing, and I hope the project can make even more progress.