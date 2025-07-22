FreeBSD 15.0’s installer to gain option to install a full KDE Plasma desktop environment

One of the things lacking from the FreeBSD installation routine is the easy installation of a full desktop experience, from X11 all the way up to a login manager, desktop environment, and its applications. It seems this might finally change for FreeBSD 15.0, as the FreeBSD Foundation’s Laptop Support and Usability Improvements project is working on adding support for this to bsdinstall , the FreeBSD installer.

Based on a goal set out in this GitHub issue, the way this will work is that through a set of dialogs (which you can check out on GitLab) in the FreeBSD installer, the user can select to install KDE, which will then guide the user through installing the correct graphics driver and adding users to the video group. Once the installation is finished, the computer will reboot and load directly into SDDM, allowing you to log into the installed KDE Plasma desktop environment.

For FreeBSD 15.0, our goal is to extend the FreeBSD installer to offer a minimal KDE-based desktop as an install option. The initial concept is a low-interaction installation process that, upon completion, brings the user directly to a KDE graphical login screen. ↫ FreeBSD Foundation Laptop Update – June 2025

Future plans for desktop users in the FreeBSD installers are more elaborate, and will include additional desktop environments to choose from, the ability to install sets of desktop applications during FreeBSD’s installation, and yes, even opting for Wayland instead of X11, because FreeBSD developers know which way the wind is blowing.

This is excellent news, and will make installing a FreeBSD-based desktop a lot easier for a ton of people. Work isn’t fully completed just yet, but even if the developers miss their FreeBSD 15.0 target, it’ll just move on to one of the follow-up releases.