NVIDIA extends Windows 10 support for RTX GPUs by one year

Stuck at the bottom of NVIDIA’s announcement of its latest graphics driver update is a section about the company’s plan for Windows 10 support. As we all know, Windows 10 will become end-of-life in October of this year, and like so many others, NVIDIA needs to deal with this. Before we get to Windows 10, though, NVIDIA also reminds users that a few very popular GPU generations will no longer receive driver updates after October of this year.

The company notes that GPUs based on the Maxwell, Pascal, and Volta architectures will Game Ready Driver in October 2025, after which they’ll only get quarterly security updates for another three years. These three architectures roughly correspond to the GeForce GTX 7xx, 9xx, and 10xx series and their mobile counterparts, as well as a few other higher-end cards from the same generations. The full list is available to see if your GPU will receive its last driver update in a few months.

As for Windows 10 support, the company notes:

Also, we’re extending Windows 10 Game Ready Driver support for all GeForce RTX GPUs to October 2026, a year beyond the operating system’s end-of-life, to ensure users continue to receive the latest day-0 optimizations for new games and apps. ↫ Andrew Burnes at nvidia.com

Considering half of Windows users are still using Windows 10, this is probably the correct policy by NVIDIA. Ideally this support would last even longer than just that one year, but with a company like NVIDIA you kind of have to take what you can get, because generous they are not.