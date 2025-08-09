AOL announces it’s ending its dial-up internet service

AOL routinely evaluates its products and services and has decided to discontinue Dial-up Internet. This service will no longer be available in AOL plans. As a result, on September 30, 2025 this service and the associated software, the AOL Dialer software and AOL Shield browser, which are optimized for older operating systems and dial-up internet connections, will be discontinued.↫ AOL support document
I’ve seen a few publications writing derisively about this, surprised dial-up internet is still a thing, but I think that’s misguided and definitely a bit elitist. In a country as large as the United States, there’s bound to be quite a few very remote and isolated places where dial-up might be the best or even only option to get online. On top of that, I’m sure there are people out there who use the internet so sparingly that dial-up may suit their needs just fine.
I genuinely hope this move by AOL doesn’t cut a bunch of people off of the internet without any recourse, especially if it involves, say, isolated and lonely seniors to whom such changes may be too difficult to handle. Access to the internet is quite crucial in the modern world, and we shouldn’t be ridiculing people just because they don’t have access to super high-speed broadband.
Thom Holwerda,
At least with dialup you can call up a new provider (hopefully in your local calling plan). I think the bigger problem may be rural homes loosing access to the telephone/DSL networks. Those people are boned. When my parents were in rural California, they could not get residential broadband/phone service at home. The neighbors had local voice/DSL service on grandfathered plans, but every time someone new moved in ATT would disconnect and refuse service. It’s clear they didn’t want to provide rural service and it only happened because of government mandates. The same group often lacks good cell service. Much of the area did not have cell coverage either, but by coincidence my parents were within a km of a tower. I don’t know what they would have done otherwise. Apparently tenants have satellite rights per FCC.
https://namso-gen.co/blog/can-a-landlord-deny-satellite-dish-installation/
Even where I live, it’s a monopoly with no competition, we pay relatively high prices and get relatively bad service. Then I hear about people who get 500mbps/1gbps and it not even being a bit deal.
I’ve got to say, it’s commendable that they’ve kept it going this long.
I wonder how much it cost per month in recent times…I’d imagine that one of the reasons it’s being shut down is Starlink, no?