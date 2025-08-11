Zig’s lovely syntax

It’s a bit of a silly post, because syntax is the least interesting d detail about the language, but, still, I can’t stop thinking how Zig gets this detail just right for the class of curly-braced languages, and, well, now you’ll have to think about that too.
On the first glance, Zig looks almost exactly like Rust, because Zig borrows from Rust liberally. And I think that Rust has great syntax, considering all the semantics it needs to express (see “Rust’s Ugly Syntax”). But Zig improves on that, mostly by leveraging simpler language semantics, but also through some purely syntactical tasteful decisions.↫ Alex Kladov
Y’all know full well I know very little about programming, so there’s much interesting stuff I can add here. The only slightly related frame of reference I have is how some languages – as in, the ones we speak – have a pleasing grammar or spelling, and how even when you can’t actually speak a language, some of them intrinsically look attractive and pleasing when you see them in written form.
I mean, you can’t look at Scottisch Gaelic and not notice it just looks pleasing:
Dh’ éirich mi moch air mhaduinn an-dé↫ Mo Shùil Ad Dhèidh by Donald MacNicol
‘S gun ghearr mi’n ear-thalmhainn do bhrìgh mo sgéil
An dùil gu ‘m faicinn fhéin rùn mo chléibh
Och òin gu ‘m faca ‘s a cùl rium féin.
I have no idea if programmers can look at programming languages the same way, but I’ve often been told there’s more overlap between programming languages and regular language than many people think. As such, it wouldn’t surprise me if some programming languages look really pleasing to programmers, even if they can’t use them because they haven’t really learned them yet.
I’m going to have to disagree with matklad. He’s certainly a big enough part of creating Rust’s developer tooling to know why Rust made the decisions it did, but failing to acknowledge those makes this post feel like a shallow expression of personal taste without much being effectively communicated.
I just don’t get it.
Zig’s “comptime_int” type sounds like Rust’s “{integer}”. (You can write an integer literal with no intrinsic type hint and “The value of an integer literal is known at compile time and is coerced to a specific type on assignment”.)
Is matklad praising that Zig omits one of Rust’s three syntaxes for achieving that goal?
let a: u32 = 9;
let a = 9u32;
let a = 9 as u32;
Also, Zig’s “@as(i32, 92)” doesn’t look prettier than Rust’s “92 as i32” to me.
Yes, I suppose Rust COULD have done another compiler-built-in-macro like println! (built-in because it predates procedural macro support) and made it something like as!(i32, 92), but people already complain enough about the need to explicitly convert integer sizes… so I’d argue it’s only prettier from a LISPy “have as few linguistic primitives, with as much generality as possible” standpoint… something matklad’s later complaints indicate isn’t what’s being aimed for.
Good points on the parsing advantages of their approach… but all that depends on not using double quotes to delimit the string and anyone who’s been kicking around Rust’s development process as long as matklad and I will recognize that Rust already takes enough flack for the alienness of the bits of Ocaml syntax it did borrow for lack of a C++ equivalent.
I don’t think they could get away with a syntax that feels like it took a little too much YAML in its coffee.
I’ll grant that Rust doesn’t currently have a pretty way to do multi-line strings while ignoring leading indentation so they match the rest, but that’s what the indoc! macro from the crate of the same name is for. Also, with crates like that having had time to explore the space, did matklad miss the announcement of RFC 3830: dedented string literals , currently under discussion, in places like This Week in Rust?
This is another case of “I acknowledge the advantage to this syntax… but I’m not sure Rust had the weirdness budget to spare, given that it’s entirely possible to never stumble into discovering the advantage the syntax brings without being told”.
(I’m also not sure how to take it, given that matklad wrote another post about what a pain some of Rust’s design decisions make developing IDE smarts he’s worked on like the IntelliJ Rust plugin and rust-analyzer. If you’re so into IDE assists that you develop them, and you’ve been around long enough that you should have at least picked up the syntax design philosophy through osmosis… why are you giving this so much attention?)
OK, you lost me here. That’s even worse on the weirdness budget and, unless you were brought up in a language that reads right-to-left, the absolute REVERSE of what makes sense.
?[3]u32 // An array of three integers or null
…more like “null or an array of three of type u32” if I’m being charitable.
For the same reason QWERTY still continues to win out over Dvorak (because any Intro to Human-Computer Interaction textbook will tell you of how overwhelming the value is for consistency with what came before), I’d expect at least “u32[3]?”… but Rust probably would have gone with “[u32; 3]?” if Option were a sigil instead of a standard library type, since they already use “[u32]” for “slice of u32” and “[u32; 10]” for “array of u32, 10-long”.
(And Rust moved AWAY from using sigils shortly before the syntax was stabilized within a year of dropping the Go-esque green threading runtime, to give freedom for projects to implement custom types with the same degree of integration that the provided ones have.)
…do you think “raw identifiers”, including ones containing spaces, are a good thing that shouldn’t feel like a code smell when typed?
As I remember it, Rust only introduced r#whatever for raw identifiers to make it easy to mechanically upgrade code to a new edition where the identifier in question has become a reserved word.
Hell, Rust specifically adds compile-time errors for certain Unicode identifier shenanigans that other languages allow.
…to be fair, this does seem to embody the philosophical divide between Zig and Rust. Zig is still of the C “trust the programmer knows what they’re doing” mould, while Rust’s design philosophy explicitly involves the phrase “pit of success”, which has an explicit element of “code smells should look ugly” in its syntax.
Again, alienness budget. Rust’s use of “->” to denote a function return type is commonplace in the world of academic and functional programming languages and, in a slightly different role, present in Rust’s progenitor, Ocaml. It’s also very similar to JavaScript’s “arrow function” syntax, which uses => instead of ->.
But that would be misrepresenting things to the developer and, as someone developing what is essentially a partial Rust compiler, you should be aware of it.
Rust’s empty return type is () because a function return is a tuple and () is a zero-element tuple.
Hell, in C, “void” is a special reserved keyword that serves two hacky purposes:
1. As a placeholder akin to “auto” in C++, to work around the limitation of doing “return_type foo” instead of “fn foo”
2. As something you put into the function argument list to opt out of original C’s JavaScript-esque function argument semantics.
As K&R put it:
In a sense, preferring “void” could be thought of as stockholm syndrome. You’re so used to the hack to work around a buggy syntax that you now want it elsewhere.
“val” to mean “const”/”final”?
I’ve been arguing against “val” on a proposal to add “assignable once” variables to Godot’s GDScript as a way to have “const”, but for stuff that can’t actually be a compile-time constant, such as values from the IDE’s property inspector, and not only did I argue against that, I saw someone actually make the val/var typo that I was arguing against in that very thread, and “r” and “l” aren’t THAT visually different as far as letters go.
This is antithetical to the “Code is read more than it’s written” part of Rust’s design philosophy… though I suppose one could argue that it’s in line with Zig’s effort to be a modernized expression of C’s “trust the lone rockstar coder to know what he’s doing” design philosophy. (I certainly don’t trust “myself from five years ago”. That guy’s an idiot.)
Makes sense and, as a Rust/Python programmer, you won’t see me arguing.
I’m assuming Rust chose “&&” and “||” as part of saving up for their weirdness budget by copying C++ whenever they could.
Most of this lands as “I don’t personally find value in Rust’s approach to being an expression-oriented language, so I don’t like the syntax that enables it”, which makes it of little persuasive value to me.
I certainly wouldn’t want to give up the ability to have a block expression return a value so I can cleanly and elegantly limit the lifespan of temporaries and, to my Rust eyes, the labelled block approach Zig has looks like it’s saying “Returning a value from a block is a code smell. Try to avoid it.”
Given “Everything Is an Expression” further down, I think this is a perfect example of “you really need to argue your point better”. As-is, I think you’d need to have experience with both Rust and Zig to have confidence that you understand what’s being argued for… and by then, wouldn’t you have already discovered or formed your own opinions on everything this post is saying?
As a Python programmer, I can certainly see the value in “else” clauses for “for” loops… but I also remember what a weird thing they were to teach. “else” running on early exit from a loop is a weird association to draw and I can definitely see why it was thrown on the same discard pile as making braces optional for single-element if/else bodies and disallowing assignment in control flow test expressions.
Hell, Python eventually added assignment in control flow test expressions via := which is known as the walrus operator.
As someone who spent a lot of time in Python, I agree. The language is much cleaner and easier to evolve if all tokens share the same namespace.
I’m not a Zig programmer, so I can’t say with confidence that I understand what a “comptime closure” is… but, given what I know about comptime, I think the answer to this is falls under the same answer as many other cases where Rust chose not to go the Zig comptime route… because comptime intermingles interface and implementation in ways Rust was explicitly designed to stay far away from in the name of making it easier to maintain API stability as a codebase evolves.
Huh… so it’s now sounding like Zig’s “comptime_int” mentioned in “Integer Literals” is unlike Rust’s “{integer}” in the most counter-intuitive and unhelpful way possible for common-case uses of it.
Yes, I can see “But this doesn’t kick the can sufficiently far enough” potentially being useful if Zig were going for Ada-esque subtyping tricks… but that’s clearly not what Zig is going for in other places. By your own statement, it’s the definition of the kind of “implementation details leaking into what the user is allowed to do in ways liable to induce frustration” that boats mentioned as the big reason Rust can’t have higher-kinded types for lack of a fundamentally currying-based syntax.
Yeah, people have been arguing for anonymous structs since the beginning… that doesn’t change that they have complex implications… especially if paired with the anonymous enums that people also argue for.
Pushing to lean further from structural typing toward nominal typing is no quick and dirty decision.
I disagree. I think you’re conflating objective and subjective statements. As someone with varying degrees of experience in BASIC, Bash, C, C++, CoffeeScript, CSS, DOS Batch, GDScript, HTML, Java, JavaScript, Lua, Pascal, Perl, PHP, Prolog, Python, Rust, Visual Basic, x86 assembly, XUL, XSL, and probably other languages I’m forgetting, I find some of the things you praise to be quite ugly and undesirable compared to how Rust does them.
And that logic leads to assembly language. Rust’s features exist to serve a purpose and that purpose is one reason Rust is making its way into places like the Windows kernel so quickly and not “C but done right” languages like D or Zig. As the paraphrase of Einstein goes, “Everything should be made as simple as possible, but not simpler.”
I find Rust syntax is atrocious. It kinda has the same vibe as Perl, is trying to embrace way too much stuff, and like the Perl community, their community are increasingly convincing themselves this is a feature.
In a decade from now, people will be gorging their eyes out trying to maintain these write-only pieces of code done in Rust everywhere and cursing seven generations of people who wrote it.
Examples?
Given my experience with both Perl and Rust, and with hanging out in and participating in the Rust RFC discussions over the years, I’d say they’re polar opposites.
Rust bends over backwards to NOT add new syntax, starting with migrating a bunch of sigils into standard library types within the last couple of years before locking down the syntax at v1.0.
(Now, if you’d said Perl and C# have the same vibe…)