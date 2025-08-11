GitHub becomes part of Microsoft’s “AI” organisation

It seems Microsoft is absorbing GitHub deeper into Microsoft. GitHub’s CEO Thomas Dohmke is stepping down, and GitHub will be integrated into a new department within Microsoft. Which department will become the new stewards of GitHub, and the massive pile of open source code it’s hosting?
You already know.
Still, after all this time, my startup roots have begun tugging on me and I’ve decided to leave GitHub to become a founder again. GitHub and its leadership team will continue its mission as part of Microsoft’s CoreAI organization, with more details shared soon. I’ll be staying through the end of 2025 to help guide the transition and am leaving with a deep sense of pride in everything we’ve built as a remote-first organization spread around the world.↫ Thomas Dohmke
GitHub will become part of a new “AI” engineering group inside Microsoft, led by a former Facebook executive, Jay Parikh. As The Verge notes, this new group includes platform and development tools and Dev Div teams, “with a focus on building an AI platform and tools for both Microsoft and its customers”. In other words, Microsoft is going to streamline taking your code and sucking it up into its “AI” slop machines.
If you’re hosting code on GitHub, the best time to move it somewhere else was yesterday, but if you haven’t yet, the second best time is today. Unless you want your code to be sucked up into Microsoft and regurgitated to sloppify Windows and Office, you should be moving your code to GitHub alternatives.
OSS became way too dependent of this single repository portal. It’s downfall would be more than welcome for a more health ecosystem.
Nope, Github is effective, Gitlab is hard to work with and as “close sourced”. Gogs/Gitea or Codeberg perhaps ? Framagit if you are a rebel.
gitlab isn’t close-source. I’m actually using heptapod, which is a fork with mercurial support. Used to be the best thing in the world, until they dropped (free) support for the docker packages 🙁
I wrote in “double quote”, because their SaaS is far from being as friendly and effective as Github. Even registering on Gitlab can be a burden, with the validation link never coming into your mailbox.
CapEnt,
The problem is this has always been like that for several decades now.
Before GitHub, or even Git, there was Subversion and SourceForce. Almost all projects were hosted there.
The main reason is not convenience, I would say, but reliability. There were so many other smaller sites, even those from giants. (Does anyone remember Google’s “Google Code”?). Yet they can disappear with a very short notice.
Okay, you can migrate your code. What about your Wiki? Issues? KB? Feature Requests? and so on?
And this brings network effects. Anything you want is there, or mirrored there at GitHub. And they offer a nice path for closed source, commercial usage. Your company can easily continue using GitHub, where most of the developers would already know about it.
Now, there is Bitbucket from Atlassian, and they have been around hence pretty reliable. However the interface is different, and their tooling is not as good. But probably the best #2 at the moment.
I was amazed at how OK GitHub remained after being acquired. I though Microsoft has finally learned its Skype lesson of not fucking with things that are not broken. But here we go, may the enshitifiction begin (proper)!
Ensh*AI*tifiction .
If you have a moral objection to AI stuff, I recommend SourceHut and its flagship sr.ht instance. I use it for some small projects myself, and it is exactly as unobtrusive as I want a git forge to be.
Thom Holwerda,
I understand that people don’t like the idea of microsoft using github to train their AI and I support moving to Github alternatives, I think it’s shortsighted to be so dependent on centralized providers including github. However the problem isn’t just where a project is hosted, it’s also the license. A lot of FOSS projects may discover that their FOSS licenses prohibit developers from adding new restrictions on downstream users. Anyone who truly opposes their code being used to train AI will have to find a way to ditch GPL altogether since the GPL license is all or nothing, restrictions on AI aren’t permitted.
Alfman,
It goes beyond that, though.
Yes, having convenient access to basically all OSS code is a major plus for AI training.
But one of the next frontiers is solving “feature / bug requests”. Since the issue system is also deeply integrated into GitHub, Microsoft and their AI team can look at all the requests, the discussions that happen on it, the pull requests that come in, those who are rejected and why, and those who are accepted. And they can even go further down the line to check whether it actually solved the issue or the same / similar bug report opened again.
This is much more important, as it will help train AI to solve things like:
“Add a LLVM compiler support”
“Enable build on FreeBSD”
or “Fix screen flicker when mouse goes out of the view”
This cannot easily be done by looking at static code, or even changelogs.
sukru,
I’ve been predicting that AI will get much better at testing & debuging it’s own output by itself,. It will gain competency over iterative development without the need to “outsource” these tasks to humans. This will improve the quality and eventually the AI will even be able to fix bug reports without having a person giving instructions. Obviously we aren’t there yet, but we could get much closer over the next decade.
This of course brings us to matters of trust. Humans could be selected to audit AI output. However this costs money, so I don’t think most code will undergo human review and besides it won’t be long before AI is creating more code than we can keep up with.
For better or worse it seems likely that humans will become less involved in programming long term. Project managers could be next after that.
My code is so bad that i really want to keep it on Github so I can pollute the AI training with my garbage
> Unless you want your code to be sucked up into Microsoft and regurgitated to sloppify Windows and Office, you should be moving your code to GitHub alternatives.
Removing projects from github does remove the value the site gets from one’s social presence.
But the code itself? The “ai” industry will scrape it regardless of location or license. All one can hope to do in that area is that they have to expend a bit more effort to pirate it.