GitHub becomes part of Microsoft’s “AI” organisation

It seems Microsoft is absorbing GitHub deeper into Microsoft. GitHub’s CEO Thomas Dohmke is stepping down, and GitHub will be integrated into a new department within Microsoft. Which department will become the new stewards of GitHub, and the massive pile of open source code it’s hosting?

You already know.

Still, after all this time, my startup roots have begun tugging on me and I’ve decided to leave GitHub to become a founder again. GitHub and its leadership team will continue its mission as part of Microsoft’s CoreAI organization, with more details shared soon. I’ll be staying through the end of 2025 to help guide the transition and am leaving with a deep sense of pride in everything we’ve built as a remote-first organization spread around the world. ↫ Thomas Dohmke

GitHub will become part of a new “AI” engineering group inside Microsoft, led by a former Facebook executive, Jay Parikh. As The Verge notes, this new group includes platform and development tools and Dev Div teams, “with a focus on building an AI platform and tools for both Microsoft and its customers”. In other words, Microsoft is going to streamline taking your code and sucking it up into its “AI” slop machines.

If you’re hosting code on GitHub, the best time to move it somewhere else was yesterday, but if you haven’t yet, the second best time is today. Unless you want your code to be sucked up into Microsoft and regurgitated to sloppify Windows and Office, you should be moving your code to GitHub alternatives.