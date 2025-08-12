 Home > Mozilla, Gecko > Firefox’ new “AI” features cause CPU spikes and battery drain

Almost three weeks ago, Mozilla released Firefox 141 that, among other features like memory optimizations for Linux and a built-in unit converter, brought controversial AI-enhanced tab groups.

Powered by a local AI model, these groups identify related tabs and suggest names for them. There is even a “Suggest more tabs for group” button that users can click to get recommendations.

Now, several users have taken to the Firefox subreddit to complain about high CPU usage when using the feature, as well as express their disappointment in Mozilla for adding AI to the browser.

David Uzondu at NeoWin

Is anybody even asking for “AI” features in Firefox? Of the six people still left using Firefox, does even one of them want a chatbot in Firefox? Is any Firefox user the type of user to use some nebulous “AI” tool to organize their open tabs? Seeing these kinds of frivolities in Chrome or Edge or whatever makes sense, but in Firefox?

At least they’re easy to disable through about:config – just set both browser.ml.chat.enabled and browser.tabs.groups.smart.enabled to false. I mean, I guess I can understand Mozilla trying to ride the hype bubble, but at least make this nonsense opt-in, instead of asking users to dig around in obtuse config flags.

  1. 2025-08-12 3:41 pm
    Morgan Silver Supporter

    At least they’re easy to disable through about:config – just set both browser.ml.chat.enabled and browser.tabs.groups.smart.enabled to false.

    FWIW, Librewolf (and probably most other privacy-focused Firefox forks) disables this garbage by default. There is no longer any reason to run official Firefox, even the ESR version, because the various forks are so much better. Librewolf is the best in my testing, with Waterfox not far behind.

    The downside to that situation is that those forks depend on upstream continuing active development, and if every Firefox user gets sick of the garbage and migrates to a fork, there will be no incentive for Mozilla to continue active development. We need alternatives to Firefox and Chrome that are user-friendly instead of user-hostile, and support all the good features of those two juggernauts, without the corporate influence to become evil.

