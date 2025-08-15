We removed ads from OSNews. Donate to our fundraiser to ensure our future!
An internal Meta Platforms document detailing policies on chatbot behavior has permitted the company’s artificial intelligence creations to “engage a child in conversations that are romantic or sensual,” generate false medical information and help users argue that Black people are “dumber than white people.”
These and other findings emerge from a Reuters review of the Meta document, which discusses the standards that guide its generative AI assistant, Meta AI, and chatbots available on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, the company’s social-media platforms.↫ Jeff Horwitz at Reuters
The only way one can describe the examples of allowed behaviour towards minors is absolutely fucked up. If I’d find any person talking to my kids like Facebook and Zuckerberg apparently think it’s okay to talk to children, I’d be calling the police to file a report. I know I shouldn’t be surprised considering it’s Facebook and Zuckerberg, a company with a history of knowingly inciting violence and genocide and a founder who created his website to creep on women, but the lows to which this company and its founder are willing to go are just so unimaginable to even people with just a modicum of morality, I just can’t wrap my brain around it.
The treatment of people of colour isn’t any better. Facebook will happily argue for you that black people are dumber than white people without so much as batting an eye. Again, none of this should be surprising considering it’s Facebook, but add to it the fact that “AI” is the endgame for totalitarians, and it all makes even more sense. These tools are explicitly designed to generate totalitarian propaganda, because they’re trained on totalitarian propaganda, i.e., most of the internet. The examples of “AI” being fascist and racist are legion, and considering the people creating them – Zuckerberg, Altman, Musk, and so on – all have clear fascist and totalitarian tendencies or simply are overtly fascist, we, again, shouldn’t be surprised.
Totalitarians hate artists and intellectuals, because artists and intellectuals are the ones who tend to not fall for their bullshit. That’s why one of the first steps taken by any totalitarian regime is curtailing the arts and sciences, from Pol Pot to Mao, from Trump to Orban. Promoting “AI” as a replacement for exactly these groups in society – “AI” generating “art” to replace artists, “AI” doing “research” to replace actual scientists – fits within the totalitarian playbook like a perfectly fitted glove.
When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time. This apparently also applies to “AI”.
Thom,
I don’t think this is true. What about Soviet art? Nazi art? Maoist Chinese art? Yes, some artists dared to speak against the oppressions, but most stayed silent, and a large group actively promoted these.
I think you might be jumping the gun here. Those examples are from where “people” using them or the trained from caused “questionable” content. And… even though they were vile (pretty bad) it is just a representation of humanity today.
(Garbage in garbage out)
As it is impossible to raise any humans to be perfect (what happened to sons and daughters or famous figures of piety?)… it is also impossible to do a “perfectly clean” AI as well. That is the wrong goal, a “red herring”.
This I agree, but for very different reasons. You can have your kids not engage with Meta or any particular AI. It is a free country after all (until state enforces them, like in schools)
But…
Did you hear about the term “resource curse”?
Most totalitarian dictatorships fail, because the public eventually revolts. Unless… they have resources that can be exploited with the help of foreigners.
Mussolini? Hanged by his people. Ceaușescu? Army refused to fire on civilians and was shot by firing squad later on.
However when you have oil, gold, diamonds, or other valuable resources you can be as bad as a tyrant as you want. As you can have foreigners extract those riches, and hire mercenaries to fire on your people, who would have no hesitation.
Venezuela for example is one recent example. They have one of the richest oil reserves in the world, the leaders are prosperous, but the populace have to eat from the trash.
And how does this tie to AI?
Well… if you cannot import workers, you can always import a certain amount of robots. The robot police will have much less ethical concerns. The automated bureaucracy will not listen to pleas, and empty plots could not be resource gathering areas for things like solar power.
This creates the potential for a perfectly stable, hermetically sealed, and perpetual tyranny, one completely decoupled from the will or well-being of its people.
Yes, AI, in the hards of the wrong people could be very dangerous.
sukru,
I agree that many of the generalizations presented are a stretch. I suggest we view AI more like a canvas, it’s not innately good or bad, but it can be put to both good and bad uses. Blaming AI is sort of like blaming the printing press for content one doesn’t like.
Hello
I was also going to reply about:
“Totalitarians hate artists and intellectuals, because artists and intellectuals are the ones who tend to not fall for their bullshit.”
Artists and Intellectuals, just like every other person, can be bought (with money or ideology) to support totalitarians. And people that are no necessary artists or intellectuals also can detect bullshit 🙂
But I agree with some other things on the article.
Don’t know about the artists, but I think the intellectuals are among the most susceptible. If you have a grand theory that leads to utopia, be it racial purity, perfect equity, the intellectuals are the most likely to “get it” and understand that “some sacrifices” need to be made.
Look at AI deployment for example. Do you think people pushing this stuff are stupid?
drstorm,
It seems like missed that part.
I agree.
Many of those so called “intellectuals” are still pushing for Socialism or even Communism today in various forms, even though all experiments in the past ended in misery (except for one).
If they are not, they have another “pet ideology”. It is very rare to have an intellectual that is open to honest criticism.
sukru,
While I’m not a fan of Communist dictators, I think too often they’re used as justification for unfettered capitalism, which brings just as much misery. Capitalist tyrants don’t give a damn about the people either.
Unchecked capitalism translates to people with the most money running everything.
The happiest countries on earth have socialist policies with a safety net and they can take some comfort in that. Here in the US, despite higher average wealth, the great economic gap means that not everyone is able to share in a high standard of living, which has been falling. Lower and middle classes stress out over medical expenses, rising price of food, unaffordable housing, childcare, and so on. Meanwhile the billionaires keep getting richer while the government has been cutting their taxes to the lowest on record at the expense of everyone else. This is miserable too.
Socialism isn’t the problem, authoritarianism is. Under authoritarian rule, it doesn’t matter if the economy is based on communism, socialism, or capitalism, the masses are going to be exploited and miserable either way. Authoritarianism and not socialism is ruining the world. Protecting democracy and having governments that genuinely represent people needs to be the priority (and no corporations are not people). There is room to debate the merits of various economic models, but if we loose democracy then none of it matters, we’ll be the subjects of regimes that people have no say in.
Alfman,
While it is true that other systems might lead to tyranny, Socialism consistently does so. Except for one single example, every attempt of Socialism eventually led to a authoritarianism, needing a bloody intervention to end.
And… while rich might be getting richer, it has zero direct consequences on me. (Except when is it those like Warren Buffet that gobbles up homes in distressed times as “investment”). I frankly do not care.
However government meddling with my business always leads to bad consequences. The examples you listed like medical, food, childcare, and housing are direct results of terrible government “help”.
The fact that I cannot build on the land I own without spending significant amount of money is troublesome. For example:
https://www.threads.com/@thekindjoe/post/DMYW6mPoTDc/video-a-woman-who-legally-owns-37-acres-of-land-was-shocked-when-the-government-told-h
… or being unable to order drugs by mail from Canada or Mexico. … or seeing bans for existing cheap medicine: https://a4pc.org/news/fda-issues-notice-on-animal-derived-thyroid-products (don’t need that one fortunately, but if I did, my costs would have soared) … or spending almost $20k per pupil in schools that fail students: https://educationdata.org/public-education-spending-statistics#:~:text=California's%20federal%20education%20funding%20is,billion%20or%20$1%2C595%20per%20pupil, …
Again, the problem is our government has slowly became tyrannical on many small things. And every now and then they release the leash a little “you no longer need to remove shoes entering the airplanes”, and we feel happy about it.
Hmm…
I might be a bit harsh here.
At this point, if you’re still using Meta products for anything, you’re complicit.