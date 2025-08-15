macOS made to run on iPhone

We removed ads from OSNews. Donate to our fundraiser to ensure our future!

What if you could run the full macOS on your iPhone or iPad? Quite a few people have made the case to run macOS especially on the latter, and it seems this isn’t as much of an unobtainable pipe dream as you might think. Duy Tran has been working on getting macOS to run on jailbroken iPhones and iPads, and it seems he’s making some headway.

Eventually, I managed to boot somewhat macOS 13.4 natively on my iPhone XS Max on iOS 16.5; keyboard & mouse input is currently done via VNC. After some manual patching, many apps and daemons running (WindowServer, ControlCenter, Dock, and even Xcode 15b8). ↫ Duy Tran on Reddit

It should go without saying this is incredibly limited so far, and there’s immense amounts of work required to bring this to a point where anyone could use this in any serious manner. Still, it’s very impressive so far, and it shows beyond the shadow of a doubt that macOS can, indeed, run on iPads if Apple wanted it to. This initial code is on GitHub, but it’s definitely not for the faint of heart.