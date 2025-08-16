Microsoft Store application updates can no longer be disabled

We removed ads from OSNews. Donate to our fundraiser to ensure our future!

One of the most hated “features” of Windows is its update system – it’s slow, error-prone, and most annoyingly of all, tends to interrupt users at the worst possible times. This last issue is apparently so common it’s basically a recognisable meme, among both tech enthusiasts as well as regular users. The root cause of the problem is that because Microsoft wants to force users to install updates, you can only postpone them for a short while, after which Windows will install updates, even if you’re about to start a presentation.

Microsoft is now bringing this approach to the Microsoft Store. Up until now, the Microsoft Store allowed you to install updates whenever you pleased, but that’s no longer the case. Just like Windows Update, you now only have the option to postpone application updates for a short while, after which they will be installed. There’s no registry hack to turn this off or revert back to the old behaviour.

Be advised in case you’re using applications from the Microsoft Store for anything critical that starting soon, they will just update in the middle of whatever you’re doing. Splendid.