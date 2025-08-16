Microsoft Store application updates can no longer be disabled

We removed ads from OSNews. Donate to our fundraiser to ensure our future!
One of the most hated “features” of Windows is its update system – it’s slow, error-prone, and most annoyingly of all, tends to interrupt users at the worst possible times. This last issue is apparently so common it’s basically a recognisable meme, among both tech enthusiasts as well as regular users. The root cause of the problem is that because Microsoft wants to force users to install updates, you can only postpone them for a short while, after which Windows will install updates, even if you’re about to start a presentation.
Microsoft is now bringing this approach to the Microsoft Store. Up until now, the Microsoft Store allowed you to install updates whenever you pleased, but that’s no longer the case. Just like Windows Update, you now only have the option to postpone application updates for a short while, after which they will be installed. There’s no registry hack to turn this off or revert back to the old behaviour.
Be advised in case you’re using applications from the Microsoft Store for anything critical that starting soon, they will just update in the middle of whatever you’re doing. Splendid.
Thom Holwerda,
It’s so infuriating that owners are no longer in control of their computers. This happened to me just last week where a forced update insisted on installing right during a scheduled business meeting. And from experience I know these updates regularly take 30-45 minutes. It’s a terrible practice but my hands were tied and I had to do two hard power cycles to get windows to cancel the update. Another time this happened right before a flight and once again microsoft was at fault.
Fortunately windows recognizes the failed updates and aborts them…but there’s risk of corruption. Fuck you microsoft!!!
Microsoft loves you and wants you to be happy. Microsoft knows what you need better than you do, under all conceivable circumstances. Accept Microsoft into your heart accept their default settings as the one true way, discard all applications which cannot conform, and don’t worry about your newfound massive upstream bandwidth use – you’re simply helping them by being a distribution node for Windows Update. It’s all for the best, you’ll see.
That’s a really good summary.
Right now, it makes a LOT of sense to get rid of Windows: If not just for the sake of efficiency and privacy, then for the sake of sanity!
> The root cause of the problem is that because Microsoft wants to force users to install updates, you can only postpone them for a short while, after which Windows will install updates, even if you’re about to start a presentation.
The root cause of the problem is the ludicrously low quality of the update process. I’m honestly baffled that a so-called modern os has one that is so debilitating that one can not be confident enough that it won’t interfere with abovementioned presentation.
Mote,
While I agree, I would say the bigger problem is lack of “downdates” (downgrades). If an update is broken, my only option would be waiting for the developer to fix it at their leisurely time.
I will side with microsoft on this one.
SASSER and I love you have proven beyound any reasonable doubt, that users can not be trusted to click on the update-button.
The only alternative are forced updates.
And people complaining because they are to incompetent to click the button to postpone their updates and set an installation-time for said updates just proves ms right.
smashIt,
That’s not a good justification. Updates have been automatic for decades. Nobody’s asking for the updates to stop being automatic, rather for the updates to stop being forced, which is very different.
Even if microsoft believes forced updates are in the owner’s interest, Microsoft don’t own the computer and ethically the property owner’s wishes beat out microsoft’s. If you want to say owners have to opt out of updates at their own risk, I’d be ok with that. But if you’re seriously suggesting microsoft not allow opt outs when owners need to use the computer, then frankly class action lawsuits would be warranted to collect damages from microsoft for every instance of interfering with people’s use of their personal property. Fair is fair. There needs to be real consequences to microsoft for causing denial of service on property they don’t own.
Sometimes I do see the delay box that lets you opt out, but not always. Sometimes it doesn’t let you delay, especially if you use your computer more intermittently. “Forced” is literal.
Alfman,
I agree they need to be held to account as the behavior is unacceptable. However unfortunately they will likely get away with it.
They will cite some obscure EULA item, or claim “this is all for security, think of the children! we made a study that shows 10% of kids never update their apps”. And a sympathetic judge will agree with them.
I hate Windows Update from the following reason – from time to time I need to use my mobile phone as an access point, to have Internet outside the office. We have 7GB plan/monthly on the phones (more than enough for me). The Windows Update was over 1GB to download, and failed more than once (even on LAN). It starts every time from zero with download. My monthly plan was over at the 3rd of the month.
So, every time I am in the office, first thing in the morning is to manually check for updates, but…
I often forget that I am also using VMs with Windows 10 (compatibility problems apps Windows 11), and here we go again.
It not that hard to disable with Group Policies or DNS. You just make it so the windowsupdate URL is unreachable. At least we still have control over our networks.
Ill chime in with the unpopular opinion. We all benefit from up to machines and apps.
If we allow updates to be postponed forever, and somewhere along the line there is a vulnerability. That vulnerability forms a botnet.
If it affects 1% of the (2bn or so) user base, thats a 20 Million strong botnet easily capable of DDoS national infrastructure.
Azure was taken out 10,000 sources in 2021 for an idea of the scale needed.
Who will get the blame then? The person who keeps hitting “skip” or Microsoft?