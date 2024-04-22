New version of Tiny11 Builder lets you debloat any Windows 11 build or version

The maker of Tiny11, a third-party project that aims to make Windows 11 less bloated with unnecessary parts, released a new version of Tiny11 Builder, a special tool that lets you create a custom Windows 11 image tailored to your needs and preferences. The latest release makes it much easier to create a lightweight Windows 11 ISO without worrying about installing a system modified by unknown third parties.↫ Taras Buria at Neowin
Perhaps you can make Windows 11 slightly more bearable with this. If there’s any interest from y’all, I could build my own debloated Windows 11 install and see if I can make this platform bearable for myself? Let me know in the comments.
I am forced to run a couple of Windows only VPN clients inside Windows VM guests and I will commend any effort to provide the smallest and slimmest Windows possible. Those crappy VPN clients don’t even allow parallel connections.
Compare that to the convenience of clicking on a single VPN connection in NetworkManager and to run as many VPN connections as you want in parallel on Linux. Its just sad.
The kids really want Windows, so I would be very grateful for a debloated Windows 11 for installing and running gaming platforms.
A debloated Windows 11 is tempting but I assume that unless you turn off Windows updates after “debloating,” an update would inevitably break the system?
I’d be interested in a windows review tbh.
Windows 11 vs Tiny Windows 11.
Is it better for gaming? Work? Thin client?
Does the removal of the Bloat make Windows a great OS or is it an academic exercise alone?