You no longer need JavaScript

My goal with this article is to share my perspectives on the web, as well as introduce many aspects of modern HTML/CSS you may not be familiar with. I’m not trying to make you give up JavaScript, I’m just trying to show you everything that’s possible, leaving it up to you to pick what works best for whatever you’re working on. I think there’s a lot most web developers don’t know about CSS. And I think JS is often used where better alternatives exist. So, let me show you what’s out there. ↫ Lyra Rebane

As someone who famously can’t program, the one thing I like about CSS is that I find it quite readable and generally easy to figure out how I can change things like colours, fonts, and so on. Of course, anything more complex will still break my brain, but even the more complex elements are still at least nominally readable, and it’s often quite easy to determine what a piece of CSS does, even if I don’t know how to manipulate it or how to get even close to any desired result. It’s like how the fact I learned Latin and French in high school makes it possible for me to nominally understand a text in Spanish, even if I have never spent a single second studying it.

JavaScript, on the other hand, is just a black box, incomprehensible gibberish I can’t make heads or tails of, which in my mind goes against what the web is supposed to be about. The web is supposed to be an open platform in more ways than one, and the ability to make a website should not be hidden behind complex programming languages or website builder gatekeepers. The fact JavaScript is a resource hog and misused all over the place sure doesn’t help, either.

If you want to know more about the current state of CSS, the linked article by Lyra Rebane is a great place to start. I wish I had the skills to finally give OSNews a full makeover, but alas, I don’t.