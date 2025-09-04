Microsoft publishes source code to Microsoft BASIC Version 1.1

This assembly language source code represents one of the most historically significant pieces of software from the early personal computer era. It is the complete source code for Microsoft BASIC Version 1.1 for the 6502 microprocessor, originally developed and copyrighted by Microsoft in 1976-1978. ↫ Microsoft BASIC Version 1.1 GitHub page

An amazing historical artifact to have, and I’m glad we now have the source code available for posterity. I hope Microsoft gets on with it, though, as I think it’s high-time we get official open source releases of things like Windows 3.x, 95, earlier Office releases, and so on.