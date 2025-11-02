Configuring cwm on OpenBSD

For those unfamiliar, cwm is the Calm Window Manager. It’s part of the OpenBSD base distribution as one of the native window managers, along with an old version of fvwm and the venerable twm. It’s pretty simple but surprisingly powerful, a floating window manager with some basic manual tiling. It’s keyboard-centric, has an application launcher and highly configurable menus. It uses groups rather than workspaces which provides a lot of flexibility. My configuration isn’t particularly groundbreaking, but it’s comfy and suits me well. I can happily live in it indefinitely, though I do split my time between cwm and Xfce with occasional forays into other window managers or Wayland compositors. This has nothing to do with cwm limitations and everything to do with me being curious and craving novelty. It’s cwm that I return to, because it’s entirely unsurprising and very capable, and also because it’s part of OpenBSD’s base so I know I’m dealing with software that’s been refined and audited and refined again. ↫ Antony Fox-Bramwell

If you opt for a default installation of something like OpenBSD, without any additional desktop environments like Xfce, when you start X, you’ll be served with the default OpenBSD window manager: cwm, or the calm window manager. At first glance, it looks incredibly basic and, to most people, archaic and unusable, but what it lacks in sparkles and boondoggles it more than makes up for in flexibility and configurability. The problem, however, is that it’s not exactly intuitive to mold cwm into something that works for you.

Articles like this one, by Antony Fox-Bramwell, function as great springboards into the world of configuring cwm. If you do an internet search for similar articles, you’ll find tons of other examples that can help you become more capable at configuring cwm. Most of us are probably just fine accepting something like KDE or Xfce, but if those just don’t scratch your itch, diving into cwm could be just what you’re looking for.