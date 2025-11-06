MacOS 26’s new icons are a step backwards

On the new MacOS 26 (Tahoe), Apple has mandated that all application icons fit into their prescribed squircle. No longer can icons have distinct shapes, nor even any fun frame-breaking accessories. Should an icon be so foolish as to try to have a bit of personality, it will find itself stuffed into a dingy gray icon jail. ↫ Paul Kafasis

The downgraded icons listed in this article are just… Sad. While there’s no accounting for tastes, Apple’s new glassy icons are just plain bad, void of any whimsy, and lacking in artistry. Considering where Apple came from back when it made beautifully crafted icons that set the bar for the entire industry.

Almost seems like a metaphor for tech in general.