Mac OS 7.6 and 8 for CHRP releases discovered

For those of us unaware – unlikely on OSNews, but still – for a hot minute in the second half of the ’90s, Apple licensed its Mac OS to OEMs, resulting in officially sanctioned Mac clones from a variety of companies. While intended to grow the Mac’s market share, what ended up happening instead is that the clone makers outcompeted Apple on performance, price, and features, with clones offering several features and capabilities before Apple did – for far lower prices. When Steve Jobs returned to Apple, he killed the clone program almost instantly.
The rather abrupt end of the clone program means there’s a number of variants of the Mac OS that never made their way into the market, most notable variants intended for the Common Reference Hardware Platform, or CHRP, a standard defined by IBM and Apple for PowerPC-based PCs. Thanks to the popular classic Mac YouTuber Mac84, we now have a few of these releases out in the wild.
These CDs contain release candidates for Mac OS 7.6 and Mac OS 8 for CHRP (Common Hardware Reference Platform) systems. They were created to support CHRP computers, but were never released, likely due to Steve Jobs returning to Apple in September 1997 and eliminating the Mac Clone program and any CHRP efforts.↫ Mac OS 7.6/8 CHRP releases page
Mac84 has an accompanying video diving into more detail about these individual releases by booting and running them in an emulator, so we can get a better idea of what they contain.
While most clone makers only got access to Mac OS 7.x, some of them did, in fact, gain access to Mac OS 8, namely UMAX and Power Computing (the latter of which was acquired by Apple). It’s not the clone nature of these releases that make them special, but the fact they’re CHRP releases is. This reference platform was a failure in the market, and only a few of IBM’s own machines and some of Motorola’s PowerStack machines properly supported it. Apple, meanwhile, only aid minor lip service to CHRP in its New World Power Macintosch machines.
Earlier this fall I picked up two PowerComputing clone systems on eBay for a pretty fair price. They happily boot 9.0.4, but are in their sweet spot running 7.6.1 or maybe 8.x. There’s a vast amount of archived software out there that runs nicely on those machines. I have one of them set up to play older games and it’s incredibly amusing to hear the Mac startup chime come out of a beige mini tower that could be the twin of your neighbor’s Dell from 1996.
Given your username I would not expect you to miss on this opportunity. 🙂
However I can’t keep myself from looking at these from power efficiency point of view. And makes it extremely difficult to resurrect an older system, except for maybe demo or “museum” purposes.
That puts me in a bind, since I actually like to older form factors. Maybe they would build “retro-future” machines with classic shells, but with modern processor inside (or in some cases even Raspberry PI)
Urgh, “power efficiency”…
If you’re picking up an older system, you’re probably aware of the performance “penalty” an older system will suffer from. However, many older systems still consume as much power on a KWh basis as many modern systems, and sometimes even less. A modern Core i5 desktop will probably use about the same amount of power per hour as a Pentium running Windows 95.
The biggest difference, and there “power efficiency” is really different, is instructions-per-watt. A modern PC can definitely do a lot more with that power than the Pentium would, going so far as to being able to emulate the Pentium much faster than the real hardware would perform.
But emulation doesn’t scratch every itch. Much like the fact it’s much better to drive a modern Prius than at 67 Chevy, i bet that 67 Chevy is much more fun, even if it’s not anywhere close as fast or fuel efficient as the Prius is. Retro computing is like that.