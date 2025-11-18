Microsoft warns its new “AI” agents in Windows can install malware

Microsoft has just announced a whole slew of new “AI” features for Windows, and this time, they’ll be living in your taskbar.

Microsoft is trying to transform Windows into a “canvas for AI,” with new AI agents integrated into the Windows 11 taskbar. These new taskbar capabilities are designed to make AI agents feel like an assistant in Windows that can go off and control your PC and do tasks for you at the click of a button. It’s part of a broader overhaul of Windows to turn the operating system into an “agentic OS.” […] Microsoft is integrating a variety of AI agents directly into the Windows 11 taskbar, including its own Microsoft 365 Copilot and third-party options. “This integration isn’t just about adding agents; it’s about making them part of the OS experience,” says Windows chief Pavan Davuluri. ↫ Tom Warren at The Verge

These “AI” agents will control your computer, applications, and files for you, which may make some of you a little apprehensive, and for good reason. “AI” tools don’t have a great track record when it comes to privacy – Windows Recall comes to mind – and as such, Microsoft claims this time, it’ll be different. These new “AI” agents will run in what are essentially dedicated Windows accounts acting as sandboxes, to ensure they can only access certain resources.

While I find the addition of these “AI” tools to Windows insufferable and dumb, I’m at least glad Microsoft is taking privacy and security seriously this time, and I doubt Microsoft would repeat the same mistakes they made with the entirely botched rollout of Windows Recall. in addition, after the Cloudstrike fiasco, Microsoft made clear commitments to improve its security practices, which further adds to the confidence we should all have these new “AI” tools are safe, secure, and private.

But wait, what’s this?

Additionally, agentic AI applications introduce novel security risks, such as cross-prompt injection (XPIA), where malicious content embedded in UI elements or documents can override agent instructions, leading to unintended actions like data exfiltration or malware installation. ↫ Microsoft support document about the new “AI” features

Microsoft’s new “AI” features can go out and install malware without your consent, because these features possess the access and privileges to do so. The mere idea that some application – which is essentially what these “AI” features really are – can go out onto the web and download and install whatever it wants, including malware, “on your behalf”, in the background, is so utterly dystopian to me I just can’t imagine any serious developer looking at this and thinking “yeah, ship it”.

I’m living in an insane asylum.