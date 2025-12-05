Oracle Solaris 11.4 SRU 87 released

Oracle has released Solaris 11.4 SRU 87, which brings with it a whole slew of changes, updates, and fixes. Primarily, it upgrades Firefox and Thunderbird to their latest ESR 140.3.0 releases, and adds GCC 15, alongside a ton of updated other open source packages. On more Solaris 11-specific notes, useradd’s account activation options have been changed to address some issues caused by stricter enforcement introduced in SRU 78, there’s some preparations for the upgrade to BIND 9.20 in a future Solaris 11 release, a few virtualisation improvements, and much more.

If you’re unclear about the relationship between this new release and the Common Build Environment or CBE release of Solaris 11.4 for enthusiasts, released earlier this year, the gist is that these SRU updates are only available to people with Oracle Solaris support contracts, while any updates to the CBE release are available to mere mortals like you and I. If you have a support contract and are using the CBE, you can upgrade from the CBE to the official SRU releases, but without such a contract, you’re out of luck.

A new CBE release is in the works, and is planned to arrive in 2026 – which is great news, but I would love for the enthusiast variant of Solaris 11.4 to receive more regular updates. I don’t think making these SRU updates available to enthusiasts in a non-commercial, zero-warranty kind of way would pose any kind of threat to Oracle’s bottom line, but alas, I don’t run a business like Oracle so perhaps I’m wrong.