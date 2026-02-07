The chaos in the US is affecting open source software and its developers

It was only a matter of time before the illegal, erratic, inhumane, and cruel behaviours and policies of the second Trump regime were going to affect the open source world in a possibly very visible way. Christian Hergert, longtime GNOME and Linux contributor, employed by Red Hat, wanted to leave the US with his family and move to Europe, but requests to remain employed by Red Hat were denied. As such, he decided to end his employment at Red Hat and push on with the move. However, without employment, his work on open source software is going to suffer.
While at their in-person visa appointment in Seattle, US border patrol goons shot two people only a few blocks away, underlining the urgency with which people might want to consider getting out of the US, even if it means losing employment. Regardless, the end result is that quite a bit of user-facing software that millions of people use every day is going to be affected.
This move also means a professional shift. For many years, I’ve dedicated a substantial portion of my time to maintaining and developing key components across the GNOME platform and its surrounding ecosystem. These projects are widely used, including in major Linux distributions and enterprise environments, and they depend on steady, ongoing care.
For many years, I’ve been putting in more than forty hours each week maintaining and advancing this stack. That level of unpaid or ad-hoc effort isn’t something I can sustain, and my direct involvement going forward will be very limited. Given how widely this software is used in commercial and enterprise environments, long-term stewardship really needs to be backed by funded, dedicated work rather than spare-time contributions.↫ Christian Hergert
The list of projects for which Hergert is effectively the sole maintainer is long, and if you’re a Linux user, odds are you’re using at least some of them: GNOME’s text editor, GNOME’s terminal, GNOME’s flagship IDE Builder, and tons of lower-level widely-used frameworks and libraries like GtkSourceView, libspelling, libpeas, and countless others. While new maintainers will definitely be found for at least some of these, the disruption will be real and will be felt beyond these projects alone. There’s also the possibility that Hergert won’t be the only prolific open source contributor seeking to leave the US and thus reducing their contributions, especially if a company like Red Hat makes it a policy not to help its employees trying to flee whatever mess the US is in.
Stories like these illustrate so well why the “no politics!” crowd is so utterly misguided. Politics governs every aspect of our lives, especially so if you’re part of a minority group currently being targeted by the largest and most powerful state apparatus in the world, and pretending to be all three wise monkeys at once is not going to make any of that go away. Even if you’re not directly targeted because you’re not transgender, you’re not brown, you’re not an immigrant, or not whatever else they fancy targeting today, the growing tendrils of even an incompetent totalitarian regime will eventually find you and harm you.
More so than any other type of software, open source software is made by real humans, and as these totalitarian tendrils keep growing, more and more of these real humans will be affected, no matter how incompetent these tendrils might be. You can’t run away and hide from that reality, even if it makes you uncomfortable.
–> Another example of the hypocrisy in the “tech” industry.
If the “chaos” in USA is affecting open-software in a {real, long-term} manner, would/can Europe rise to the occassion and add some stability/maintainability to the open-source ecosystem (at least at the IMPORTANT developer-level) ?
cade117,
Two things
1. That xkcd is pretty much real: https://xkcd.com/2347/
Nobody (companies or otherwise) gives even the smallest amount of thought unless things becomes immediate and personal needs
2. EU? Have you seen EU? As much as they love to talk about things… it would take 18 months for them to give an emergency funding to a project (just this other day I was talking with a friend who is trying to get scholarships for low income high achieving kids in Germany)
US is high speed / high stress. EU is low speed / low stress.
Choose your poison.
I’m at a loss here.
I don’t know the entire circumstances, so trying to decode what is available in that post.
He(?) is an active maintainer in GNOME, and loss of institutional knowledge, nor close personal relationships is never a good thing.
But… (yes there is a but), he seems to choose France for family reasons, and the most important culprits are RedHad that is refusing to sponsor a visa for relocation, and country of France (or maybe EU) that denies US persons long term employment opportunities.
Because, might be insensitive, but one would ask: Why not Canada? Especially French Canada?
Anyway, best of luck to him. Hope he finds more happiness on the other side of the pond.
Living in SE-Asia and West Africa for almost 20 years, I read 3 issues into this:
– maintaining continuous Visa Status/PR in a Foreign country is a hassle (which only seasoned Expats will understand)
– Visa Status/PR is often linked to Employment, which doubles the stake
– US has become rabid (which is a really sad thing to watch) and every expat should prepare for such a scenario (Covid lock-downs, coups, wars, economic.currency breakdown)
Beside that, Christoph’s story looks like a normal “way of life” story to me and I really don’t see who RedHat was to blame here. If one of my employees would like to move on, far away and into different time zone and tax regimes, then I would verify if this made sense to me. And when not, we would have to depart. Normal thing. I am sure, SUSE will happily talk to him soonest.
Thom Holwerda,
I find the political transformations taking place are pretty scary for democracy and I sympathize with anyone who is going through this sort of life altering decision. However is there any evidence at all that the denied relocation was anything other than a normal business decision? Not everything is about politics and the link didn’t suggest it was. I would probably cite the significant number of layoffs conducted by Bezos at the Washington Post and contributing $75 million for the filming of Melania to be examples of politically motivated pressure..
> Not everything is about politics
Not everything is about politics, but almost every decision is political.
Calling something “a normal business decision” usually means “without taking into account context from outside the company”.
Serafean,
Private company aren’t responsible for the trump administration though. Is there any direct link showing redhat donated to trump’s campaign or something similar?
Yes Private Large Companies and Citizens United are responsible for Trump. Companies wanted their Tax Cut and they got it.
Seems IBM the owner of Red Hat, did not donate to Trump’s election Campaign, but IBM did donate to Trump’s Ballroom:
https://atr.org/trumpaccounts/
In anycase, Trump has damaged the US lead in Science and Tech and boosted China’s Research Industries.
China will own mRNA research, that will soon be leading i EV and they are poring billions into Tech. The US, cutting billions from research. The 21st and 22nd Centuries will be China’s unless Trump is stopped this very second.
jmc,
I’m not sure if you posted the correct link? It says “Details also forthcoming from: … IBM” but doesn’t otherwise list anything.
I also think Trump’s policies are harming the US and our allies. Unjustified military conquest threats are irreparably damaging our relationships with close allies. And although companies love the money for nothing corporate tax deals that republicans have been pushing through congress, it has come at great cost to the rest of us in the working class. Furthermore the incentives ultimately deteriorate the competitiveness of our industries. Tariffs are burdening everyone with higher costs while simultaneously making our industries even less competitive on the world stage. Worse yet, Trump’s jealously of Obama and Biden has lead him to stupidly sabotage the very industries that are positioned for future growth where the US are falling behind.
Unfortunately things have to get extremely bad before voters consider actually voting against their own party.’s corruption. The GOP has been very successful at blaming everyone other than themselves for their policy failures and hatred is a very powerful motivator. Frankly they’ve mastered selling votes on hatred. Meanwhile the broad population seems to have forgotten the lessons of allowing authoritarians to hold power and we could end up loosing democracy because of this.
Years ago (about 2010 ?) I remember a military guy in USA (Westpoint graduate) mentioned that ….. till 1990’s USA had a good lead in many military-related STEM fields, Later this lead had decayed (years before Trump appeared).
Related to the decay was more STEM-related PhD’s were being pumped out by Russia/China.
Alfman,
Especially when it is IBM/RedHat we are talking about. They are now known to be effective or compassionate.
And this is nowhere near the top of “cruelest” IBM decisions, the internet is full of stories where they backstabbed their employees just to save a dime.
sukru,
That doesn’t surprise me. IBM/RH, were already under pressure to cut global staffing.
https://www.cnbc.com/2025/11/04/ibm-layoffs-fourth-quarter.html
Employees may not have as much leverage and flexibility in 2026.
https://www.reuters.com/business/world-at-work/corporate-america-continues-job-cuts-2026-efficiency-push-2026-02-06/
I predict the layoffs will continue and that profits could actually increase while the companies get by using fewer employees than they required in years past.
Alfman,
You would not be surprised to hear me detesting layoffs (except in extreme necessity, like near bankruptcy, or truly exiting a market).
What happened to Google after they subject 12,000 of us to layoffs?
Their stock price nor their profits showed any “returns” for that.
They once again became a powerhouse only after one of the founders, Sergey, came back, and personally took the helm of Gemini and all intelligence related stuff.
Them once again embracing original ideals (at least some of them) was successful. “Nano Banana Pro”, the interim management would never allow such a childish name. Something more sterile like “Google Assistant Pro Intelligent Image Generation 2.0” would be used instead.
Saving money on salaries will not save a company. But building truly exceptional products will.
sukru,
I’d say that’s more true in young & growing markets. But there’s simply less of a need for those employees in a mature market where the dominant players are solidly cemented in place and there isn’t much more room for new growth. So we see a shift away from innovation and competition and towards rent seeking and squeezing the cash cow instead. We’ve seen this pattern in google, microsoft, apple, etc. As a consumer, this has got to be the most boring phase of the market. And for better or worse it is sustainable; the incumbents can retain control over their respective markets indefinitely without ceding an opening to new competition (absent the intervention of an anti-trust authority to break up market control).
It really takes a new market to encourage spending, as evidenced by AI. But in old markets, we should expect cutbacks until there’s little more than a skeleton crew operating the ship. Advertising, though extremely profitable, no longer warrants paying so many employees.
BTW this probably comes across as more callous than I intended…
Employees bring good ideas and skills to the table and many are eager to contribute to improving products. But they may have lost value compared to corporate growth expectations, which is how employers justify their employment. Once a company has grown as big as they can expect to become in a given market, shareholders may find it unnecessary to continue paying for as many employees as before when the company was still growing.
The best opportunities have always been in new markets. Throughout modern history we’ve always had the fortune of new markets to move forward with, but it makes me wonder what lies ahead. Will we reach a steady state end game where there are no more new markets? Just old markets run by all powerful incumbents?
The desire to relocate was.
paisley,
Sure, but that was the employee’s decision, not redhat’s.
Funny how comments Thom finds uncomfortable tend to disappear from the comment section.
For example, when I said that strangely it was totally OK to ban innocent Russian Linux contributors.
If you see this, I suggest you run an experiment. Start posting things you know Thom would not like, but be respectful. See how long your own comment survives.
I am affected by the same phenomenon, My advise is: accept it as part of the game. It’s Thoms’ site, his rules, his effort. Deal with it.
While I wished that Thom was a bit more open to a bit more discomfort and polemic, I can also accept when he does not want to run this extra mile. He owes us nothing and the reality is stressful enough already.