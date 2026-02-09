The official unplanned emergency OSNews fundraiser!

It’s time for an OSNews fundrasier! This time, it’s unplanned due to a financial emergency after our car unexpectedly had to be scrapped (you can find more details below). If you want to support one of the few independent technology news websites left, this is your chance. OSNews is entirely supported by you, our readers, so go to our Ko-Fi and donate to our emergency fundraiser today!

Why support OSNews?

run any ads, so we don’t have to be friendly to advertisers (i.e. the technology companies we’re supposed to report on). We are not owned and controlled by a large media company dictating our tone and content. You’d be surprised how many other sites are.

use any “AI”; not during research, not during writing, not for images, nothing. We rely entirely on your support to keep going.

In short, we are truly independent. After turning off our ads, our Patreons and donors are our sole source of income, and since I know many of you prefer the occasional individual donation over recurring Patreon ones, I run a fundraiser a few times a year to rally the troops, so to speak. This particular fundraiser wasn’t planned, however, given the circumstances described below, several readers have urged me to run a fundraiser now.

We’re incredibly grateful for even having the opportunity to do something like this, and as always, I’d like to stress that OSNews will never be paywalled, and that access to our website will never be predicated on your financial support. You can ignore all of this and continue on reading the site as usual.

What’s going on?

Sadly, and unexpectedly, we’ve had to scrap our car. Our 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe did not survive this Arctic Winter, as the two decades in the biting cold has taken a toll on a long list of components and parts – it would no longer start. After consulting an expert, we determined that repairs would’ve been too expensive to make financial sense for such an old vehicle. Sometimes, you have to take the loss lest you throw money down a pit. An unreliable car in an Arctic climate is a really bad idea, since getting stranded on a back road somewhere when it’s -30°C (or colder) with two toddlers is not going to be a fun time.

On top of that, my wife uses our car to commute to work, and while using the bus is going to be fine for a little while, her job in home care for the very elderly and recovering alcoholics is incredibly stressful and intensive. Dealing with bus schedules and wait times at such low temperatures is not exactly compatible with her job. Since she’s just recovering from a doctor-mandated rest period – very common in her line of work – her income has taken a hit. Taking professional care of people with severe dementia or other old-age related conditions is a thankless and underpaid job, and it’s no surprise those working in this profession often require mandated rest (and thus a temporary pay cut).

And so, urged on by readers on Mastodon, I’m doing an OSNews fundraiser to help us pay for the “new” car. Of course, we’re looking for a used car, not a new one, and based on our needs we’ve set a budget of around €10,000. This should allow us to buy something like a used Mazda 6 or Volvo V60 from around 2014-2015, or something similar in size and age, with a reasonable petrol engine (an EV is well out of our price range). We consider this the sweet spot for safety features, size, age, longevity, and reliability. We’ve got some savings, but most of the purchase price will have to come in the form of a car loan. We’ve already made some changes to our monthly expenses to cover for part of the monthly repayments, including a lucky break where our daycare expenses will be going down considerably next month.

Based on this, I’ve set the fundraising goal at €5000. If we manage to hit that – and the last few times we hit our goals quite fast – it won’t cover the entire purchase price, but it will cut down on the amount we need to loan considerably.

I’m feeling a little apprehensive about all of this, since this isn’t really an OSNews-related expense I can easily get some content out of. However, I’m entirely open to suggestions about how I could get some OSNews content out of this – perhaps buying and installing one of those Android headunits with a large display? They make them tailored for almost every vehicle at low prices on AliExpress, and the installation process and user experience might be something interesting to write about, as it’s potentially a great way to add some modern features to an older car. Feel free to make any suggestions.

I’m also open to other crazy ideas. If you happen to work at an automaker, and need some testing done in an Arctic environment – including ice roads – I’m open to ideas.

A few random notes

Since about half of our audience hails from the United States, I figured I’d make a few notes about car pricing in Europe, and in Arctic Sweden in particular. Cars are definitely more expensive here in Europe, doubly so in the sparsely populated area where we live (low supply leads to higher prices). Buying a brand new car is entirely out of the question due to pricing, and leasing is also far too expensive (well over €500/month for even a basic, small car). Used electric cars are still well out of our budget as well, and since we don’t have our own driveway, we wouldn’t be able to charge at home anyway.

Opting to forego a car entirely is sadly not an option either. With two small children, the Arctic climate, the remoteness, my wife’s stressful job and commute, and long distances to basic amenities, we can’t “go Dutch” and live off public transport and bicycles, no matter how much we’d want to. We have considered it, but it’s just not a realistic long-term solution. Had we lived in The Netherlands or in a big city, going carless would’ve possibly been a more realistic option.

We intended to drive the Santa Fe until it fell apart, but we did not expect this to happen so soon. Feel free to sound off if you have any other questions regarding car buying and ownership where we live, and I’ll try my best to answer your questions.

As always, thank you for your support, thank you for reading OSNews, and thank you for being here.