Java Sun SPOTs (Small Programable Object Technology)

These were Sun microcontrollers that run Squawk Java ME directly on metal with gc and all the bells and whistles, created by Sun Microsystems in 2005.

The feature mesh networking and tcp/ip and multitasking. Even the drivers are java just like Java OS.

They run a command and control server by default and there’s graphical network builders and deployment managers (Solarium) they also do some more esoteric stuff like process migration.