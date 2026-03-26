Apple discontinues the Mac Pro with no plans for future hardware

It’s the end of an era: Apple has confirmed to 9to5Mac that the Mac Pro is being discontinued. It has been removed from Apple’s website as of Thursday afternoon. The “buy” page on Apple’s website for the Mac Pro now redirects to the Mac’s homepage, where all references have been removed.
Apple has also confirmed to 9to5Mac that it has no plans to offer future Mac Pro hardware.↫ Chance Miller at 9To5Mac
If a Mac Pro falls in the back of the Apple Store and there’s no one around to hear it, does it make a sound?
The Mac Studio is the way forward, for them. But they should have kept the rack version of the Mac Pro.
My Mac studio M2 was the only computer I’ve ever used that had compatibility issues with some USBC cables.. If it was a PC, I would have returned it earlier
Also owned a much older Mac pro (first gen). The video card was terrible and the Fully buffered ram was rediculous
So happy I’ve moved back to PC and Fedora. Took ages to sort out my workflow, but its the same as Mac now.
The only other premium build I’d likely consider at this time is the system 76 with ampere honestly
I’ve been bitten by a Mac Studio hardware compatibility bug as well. I had a first gen Mac Studio for a while, bought secondhand on Swappa of course, as I needed a Mac for a specific use case. However, its 10G Ethernet couldn’t even do 1G, negotiating down to 100Mb instead. This was ridiculous for such a powerful machine, and after a ton of troubleshooting — manual settings in the network settings, OS reinstall, connect to a different switch — with no resolution, I took it to the closest Apple store (an hour away) and of course it negotiated 1G just fine on their network. To the tech’s credit, she spent nearly two hours trying to replicate my issue and consulting with her own support team, and she found that this was a common complaint for this specific model, and that the previous owner had faced the same issues as me and actually brought this device to the same Apple store with no resolution. I messaged him on Swappa and he confirmed that he sold it because of the Ethernet issue. He refunded me a bit to compensate for my time spent troubleshooting it since he didn’t disclose this issue in the sale.
Apparently the 10G Ethernet hardware Apple used in the first gen Studio is extremely picky about the brand and capabilities of any switch it’s connected to. I ended up having to buy a pretty expensive 2.5G switch and connecting the Mac to one of the 2.5G ports to get it to negotiate at 1G. I sold the Mac later, not because of this issue but because I was moving away from anything Apple and I didn’t actually need it anymore anyway, but I kept the switch for forward compatibility in case I ever end up with a faster than 1G Internet connection.
That one is on my list if I ever end up with more money than common sense. Not likely to happen, but I can dream!
For the better or the worse, computers are madure and becoming more and more a product you buy finished, with some options available when buying.
Most people don’t want to build their cars by buying pieces and putting them together. They buy a finished car choosing a pre-made model and configuration. This seems to be the kind of market Apple is after.
There will always be some market for heavy customization and specialized hardware, you’ll have to look at a different vendor.
In any case, what is really important is to have basic interoperatibility working.