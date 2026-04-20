LXQt 2.4.0 released

LXQt, the desktop environment which is effectively to KDE what Xfce is to GNOME, has released version 2.4.0. Quite a few changes in this release are further refinements and fixes related to LXQt’s adoption of Wayland, but there are also a ton of small fixes, improvements, and small new features that have nothing to do with Wayland at all. There are also a few layout cleanups to make some dialogs and panels look a bit tidier and nicer.

Note that LXQt supports both X11 and Wayland equally, and the choice of which to use is up to you. If you’re using LXQt, you’ve already seen a few of these changes in point releases of its components, so not everything listed in the release notes might be news to you.